Overview
-- We are affirming at 'aaa' our assessment of Paris' indicative credit
level.
-- Under our methodology for rating local and regional governments and
their related sovereigns, we cap the rating on the City of Paris at the level
of the long-term rating on France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).
-- Consequently, we are affirming our long-term issuer credit rating on
Paris at 'AA+'. We are also affirming our 'A-1+' short-term rating on Paris.
-- The negative outlook continues to reflect that on France.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the City of Paris. The outlook
is negative.