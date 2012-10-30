(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has given Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT (Smartfren) based in Indonesia National Long-Term Rating at 'CC (idn)'. At the same time, Fitch has also given a National Rating 'CC (idn)' the bonds of Smartfren of IDR 603 billion (which formerly amounted to EUR 675 billion at the time of publication in 2007 by PT Mobile-8 Telecom Tbk).

Traveller Smartfren reflect weak liquidity position due to deteriorating ability to generate sustainable cash flow; negative EBITDA since 2008. Although the operational performance of Smartfren continues to show improvement and the company hopes to do the turnaround performance in 2013, Fitch found that the new funding will continue to be required until 2015 due to cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to meet the obligations in those years.

Currently Smartfren not have the funds to meet debt obligations, interest and finance lease which will expire in 2013. Fitch found that it is not easy for companies to obtain new borrowings and companies dependent on funds from the issuance of mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs).