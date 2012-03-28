March 28 -
Summary analysis -- International Automotive Components Group S.A. 28-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
parts and
accessories
Mult. CUSIP6: 45903P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--
19-May-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on International Automotive Components Group S.A.
(IAC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's
aggressive financial risk profile, with debt to EBITDA that we expect will be
around 4.0x or less over the next year. IAC's vulnerable business risk profile
reflects a somewhat limited track record in its current form, our assumption
of mid-single-digit EBITDA margins and its participation in the volatile and
competitive global auto supplier industry.