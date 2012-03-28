(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA/V1' fund credit and volatility ratings assigned to
CRA/LA, A Designated Local Authority's (CRA/LA) investment portfolio (f/k/a Community
Redevelopment Agency of the City of Los Angeles, California Investment Portfolio). As of Feb.
29, 2012, the portfolio had approximately $267.6 million in assets under management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the portfolio. The
affirmation of the 'AAA' credit rating reflects the lowest vulnerability to
losses as a result of defaults in securities and is based on the actual and
prospective average credit quality of the portfolio's investments.
The main drivers for the credit rating affirmation are:
--The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification;
--Sufficient portfolio liquidity relative to cash outflows;
--Investment capabilities of CRA/LA as the pool's manager.
The affirmation of the fund volatility rating is based on the stability of the
market risk profile, as reflected by duration.
The 'V1' fund volatility rating reflects the portfolio's low market risk and
capacity to return stable principal value to meet anticipated cash flow
requirements, even in adverse interest rate environments.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES
CRA/LA's primary investment objectives are the safety and preservation of
capital and liquidity sufficient to meet scheduled cash flow needs.
LEGISLATIVE DEVELOPMENTS
Fitch notes that the portfolio is expected to be liquidated orderly under the
passage of California Legislation ABx1-26, which mandated dissolution of all
redevelopment agencies in the state of California. The legislation was upheld by
the California Supreme Court on Dec. 29, 2011.
As the time of the rating review, CRA/LA's investment portfolio will no longer
be funding new projects, but will be winding down redirecting cash from maturing
securities to bank deposits. Fitch continues to monitor portfolio developments
and maintain an active dialogue with CRA/LA.
CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION
At this stage, the portfolio invests exclusively in the U.S. government agency
securities. The weighted average credit quality of the fund, as measured by
Fitch's weighted average rating factor (WARF), was 0.103 , which is in line with
Fitch's 'AAA' fund credit rating criteria guidelines.
ASSET MATURITY AND POOL LIQUIDITY
As of Feb. 29, 2012 approximately 81% of the portfolio's assets were maturing
within one year. Given the current wind-down mode of the portfolio, along with
the investments exclusively in government securities (which receive a 0.00
spread factor under Fitch's analytical framework for determining fund volatility
ratings), the market risk of the portfolio is viewed as consistent with a 'V1'
fund volatility rating.
As of the same date, the portfolio's weighted average maturity to reset date
(WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) were both 0.68. WAMf reflects
the asset's number of days to the final maturity of all portfolio assets and
measures potential exposure to changes in credit spread. The pool does not hold
any floating rate securities, making both WAMr and WAMf equal.
CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT
Due to impending liquidation, the maturity profile of the pool has been
shortened as no cash reinvestments are made at this point. All proceeds from
maturing securities are allocated to bank deposits, which are not a part of the
investment portfolio. The portfolio's remaining cash outflows include payroll
and benefit payments and funding of the remaining property projects.
OVERSIGHT
The CRA/LA Board is responsible for ensuring the portfolio's compliance with its
investment policy. Three independent board members, meet formally twice a month.
Due to the evolving nature of the pool, they have been meeting more frequently.
Union Bank is the principal custodian of the portfolio. The portfolio is subject
an external annual audit by an independent accounting firm. The portfolio's
current investment policy is posted on the CRA/LA web site. CRA/LA provides
Fitch with monthly surveillance information, including details of the
portfolio's holdings, such as credit quality, market value and duration of the
individual securities.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The assigned fund credit rating and fund volatility rating may be sensitive to
material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the pool. A
material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause the ratings to be changed by Fitch.
For example, a material decrease in portfolio credit quality could result in the
fund credit rating being lowered, while a material increase in portfolio
duration could result in fund volatility rating being lowered.
For additional information about Fitch bond fund rating guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site.