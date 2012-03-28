(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA/V1' fund credit and volatility ratings assigned to CRA/LA, A Designated Local Authority's (CRA/LA) investment portfolio (f/k/a Community Redevelopment Agency of the City of Los Angeles, California Investment Portfolio). As of Feb. 29, 2012, the portfolio had approximately $267.6 million in assets under management.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the portfolio. The affirmation of the 'AAA' credit rating reflects the lowest vulnerability to losses as a result of defaults in securities and is based on the actual and prospective average credit quality of the portfolio's investments.

The main drivers for the credit rating affirmation are:

--The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification;

--Sufficient portfolio liquidity relative to cash outflows;

--Investment capabilities of CRA/LA as the pool's manager.

The affirmation of the fund volatility rating is based on the stability of the market risk profile, as reflected by duration.

The 'V1' fund volatility rating reflects the portfolio's low market risk and capacity to return stable principal value to meet anticipated cash flow requirements, even in adverse interest rate environments.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

CRA/LA's primary investment objectives are the safety and preservation of capital and liquidity sufficient to meet scheduled cash flow needs.

LEGISLATIVE DEVELOPMENTS

Fitch notes that the portfolio is expected to be liquidated orderly under the passage of California Legislation ABx1-26, which mandated dissolution of all redevelopment agencies in the state of California. The legislation was upheld by the California Supreme Court on Dec. 29, 2011.

As the time of the rating review, CRA/LA's investment portfolio will no longer be funding new projects, but will be winding down redirecting cash from maturing securities to bank deposits. Fitch continues to monitor portfolio developments and maintain an active dialogue with CRA/LA.

CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION

At this stage, the portfolio invests exclusively in the U.S. government agency securities. The weighted average credit quality of the fund, as measured by Fitch's weighted average rating factor (WARF), was 0.103 , which is in line with Fitch's 'AAA' fund credit rating criteria guidelines.

ASSET MATURITY AND POOL LIQUIDITY

As of Feb. 29, 2012 approximately 81% of the portfolio's assets were maturing within one year. Given the current wind-down mode of the portfolio, along with the investments exclusively in government securities (which receive a 0.00 spread factor under Fitch's analytical framework for determining fund volatility ratings), the market risk of the portfolio is viewed as consistent with a 'V1' fund volatility rating.

As of the same date, the portfolio's weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) were both 0.68. WAMf reflects the asset's number of days to the final maturity of all portfolio assets and measures potential exposure to changes in credit spread. The pool does not hold any floating rate securities, making both WAMr and WAMf equal.

CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT

Due to impending liquidation, the maturity profile of the pool has been shortened as no cash reinvestments are made at this point. All proceeds from maturing securities are allocated to bank deposits, which are not a part of the investment portfolio. The portfolio's remaining cash outflows include payroll and benefit payments and funding of the remaining property projects.

OVERSIGHT

The CRA/LA Board is responsible for ensuring the portfolio's compliance with its investment policy. Three independent board members, meet formally twice a month. Due to the evolving nature of the pool, they have been meeting more frequently.

Union Bank is the principal custodian of the portfolio. The portfolio is subject an external annual audit by an independent accounting firm. The portfolio's current investment policy is posted on the CRA/LA web site. CRA/LA provides Fitch with monthly surveillance information, including details of the portfolio's holdings, such as credit quality, market value and duration of the individual securities.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

The assigned fund credit rating and fund volatility rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the pool. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be changed by Fitch.

For example, a material decrease in portfolio credit quality could result in the fund credit rating being lowered, while a material increase in portfolio duration could result in fund volatility rating being lowered.

For additional information about Fitch bond fund rating guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site.