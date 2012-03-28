TNS is a global data communications company that provides services across three business
segments: telecommunications services, payment services, and financial services. The company had
$558 million of revenues in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Through its telecommunications
services segment, which accounts for about 50% of revenue, TNS offers telecommunications
providers call signaling over its Signaling System No. 7 (SS7) network and caller
identification and verification services through its caller name (CNAM) database (i.e., caller
ID). While large, well-capitalized incumbent phone providers--such as Verizon, AT&T
, and CenturyLink --remain the dominant providers, TNS operates the largest
unaffiliated SS7 network and authoritative CNAM database in the U.S., giving it a solid market
position among competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs) and cable companies. With its
acquisition of Cequint, TNS also offers a caller identification product to wireless carriers, a
primarily untapped market with growth potential that could offset some competitive pressure and
secular declines in the core wireline business.
The payments segment contributes close to 40% of consolidated revenue by providing
transaction-oriented point-of-sale (POS) services. Revenues from its core domestic product have
declined over the past few years due to price concessions and lower transaction volumes
attributed to the slow economic recovery. Increased penetration in Europe and Asia, and growth
in its Internet protocol (IP)-based applications have helped offset these declines. The
financial services segment provides secure data and voice network services to financial market
participants, and represents about 10% of revenue. Similarly, TNS has offset financial services
customer losses in North America due to sector consolidation and the weak economy with growth
overseas, keeping revenue in the segment about flat.
In addition to its niche markets and the pressures within each of its business units, we
consider its significant customer concentration, with almost 20% of total revenue from its top
five customers, in our business risk assessment.
Our 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth projections of 4% and 3%, respectively, factor in
continued international growth and new contracts for software-based products offset by declines
in the POS and domestic financial services segments. We also expect TNS to repay debt with
excess cash flow, resulting in improvements to credit measures such that leverage drops below
3x.
Standard & Poor's considers TNS' financial risk profile "significant". TNS refinanced its
capital structure in February of 2012, resulting in extended maturities, redrawn covenants, and
improved pricing. Pro forma for the refinancing, leverage was approximately 3.2x as of December
2011 (2.7x unadjusted). The debt amount was adjusted primarily for operating leases, which
amounted to an additional $93 million. With its new capital structure, we project TNS to
generate almost $40 million of free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, allowing the company to
repay debt with excess cash flow. Based on our EBITDA growth projections and assuming the
company moderates shareholder rewards so it can direct cash flow to debt pay-downs, adjusted
leverage should decline below 3x by the end of the year. We expect the company to grow FOCF
modestly in subsequent years on increased profitability, providing TNS the capacity to reduce
debt further.
Liquidity
Pro forma for the refinancing, we consider TNS' liquidity "adequate.". Sources of liquidity
include a moderate cash balance, $75 million undrawn under its $100 million revolving credit
facility, and our expectation for about $40 million in FOCF, which incorporates projected
capital expenditures in the $50 million-$60 million range annually. In addition to capital
spending, the primary cash uses are debt payments (including amortization) and stock
repurchases.
Our liquidity assessment of TNS incorporates the following expectations:
-- We see sources of liquidity exceeding uses by over 1.2x for the next two years.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%.
-- Given its recurring revenue base and good position within the niche market, we believe it
could absorb low-probability shocks.
-- The company maintains over 15% cushion on the covenants in its credit facility. Our
expectations of growth and debt repayments should offset step-downs in the leverage covenant,
which are modest (0.25x per year, through 2014).
-- A manageable debt maturity schedule, with the senior credit facilities due in 2017.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TNS' growth overseas and in new products in
the payments and telecommunications segments will offset the continued declines in the domestic
POS business. We could raise the rating if its current investments yield strong revenue growth
and margin expansion, resulting in an improved view of the business risk profile, and the
company chooses a financial policy that allocates excess cash flow toward debt reduction after
its current share repurchase authorization ends, reducing leverage to the mid-2x area on a
sustained basis.
Conversely, we could lower the rating if EBITDA declines 20% from 2011 levels or leverage
increases above 4x with little prospects for near-term improvement. This could occur if some
combination of increased competition, consolidation among telecommunications or financial
services customers, or continued pricing pressure in its POS business, are not offset by sales
of new products. This could also occur from debt-funded acquisitions or increased
shareholder-friendly activity.