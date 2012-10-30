BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
Oct 30 Hyundai Mobis Company
* Moody's upgraded Hyundai Mobis Company's issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook is stable.
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.