March 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Baxter International Inc. --------------------- 28-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Medical and
hospital
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 071812
Mult. CUSIP6: 071813
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181A
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181B
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181C
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181D
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181E
Mult. CUSIP6: 07181F
Mult. CUSIP6: 0718A3
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Oct-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
15-Nov-2007 A+/A-1 A+/NR
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. reflect its
"strong" business risk profile as a leading manufacturer of diversified and
relatively noncyclical medical products, sustained by extensive worldwide
operations, solid distribution channels, a very large and entrenched customer
base, and low-cost manufacturing. Baxter's "modest" financial risk profile
reflects a conservative balance sheet, stable recurring revenues from
consumables and disposables, and strong liquidity, despite the significant
distribution of cash (via dividends and common stock repurchases) to
shareholders.