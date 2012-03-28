March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Baxter International Inc. --------------------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Medical and

hospital

equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 071812

Mult. CUSIP6: 071813

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181A

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181B

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181C

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181D

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181E

Mult. CUSIP6: 07181F

Mult. CUSIP6: 0718A3

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

15-Nov-2007 A+/A-1 A+/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk profile as a leading manufacturer of diversified and relatively noncyclical medical products, sustained by extensive worldwide operations, solid distribution channels, a very large and entrenched customer base, and low-cost manufacturing. Baxter's "modest" financial risk profile reflects a conservative balance sheet, stable recurring revenues from consumables and disposables, and strong liquidity, despite the significant distribution of cash (via dividends and common stock repurchases) to shareholders.