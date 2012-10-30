UPDATE 2-After debt reprieve, pressure on India's RCom to close asset deals
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
Oct 30 Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus New Master Trust RMBS Series1 Senior Beneficial Interests
* Moody's assigns provisional rating to Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus New Master Trust RMBS Series1
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
MILAN, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets