March 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- inVentiv Health Inc. -------------------------- 28-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New Jersey
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 46122E
Mult. CUSIP6: 46122Y
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
13-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The low speculative-grade ratings on Burlington, Mass.-based pharmaceutical contract
services provider inVentiv Health Inc. reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
(according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), highlighted by pro forma adjusted
debt leverage of about 6x following its leveraged buyout (LBO) and subsequent acquisitions. The
company's "fair" (as per our criteria) business risk profile reflects the improving--but still
uncertain--environment for outsourced pharmaceutical services that are partly offset by its
solid position in the outsourced pharmaceutical communications market, its growing breadth of
services offered, and our favorable long-term view of industry growth prospects.