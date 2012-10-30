(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 30 - Enhanced risk disclosure by banks is needed to assist
comparison and restore investors' confidence, Fitch Ratings says. The Financial
Stability Board published Monday a report compiled by the Enhanced Disclosure
Task Force (EDTF) with recommendations which would make it much easier for
investors to compare the risk profiles of major banks, and could increase the
confidence of market participants in bank data.
The volume and form of public data that banks provide on many areas of risk
varies significantly between institutions, making meaningful peer comparisons
difficult. While we receive additional data on a confidential basis, public
disclosure would also make this more consistent. Disclosure around funding and
liquidity is particularly poor. For example, the lack of transparency over which
of a bank's assets have been pledged as collateral, or encumbered, is a key
issue both for us and for investors concerned about the impact on unsecured debt
(87% of investors in a Fitch survey last year expressed worries about structural
subordination).
Banks do not disclose these details on a consistent basis, and estimating them
from other sources can be difficult. The recommendations in the report address
this by proposing a simple table providing a breakdown of encumbered and
unencumbered assets by asset type, and also by whether unencumbered assets are
likely to be readily available as collateral.
Another area where improved disclosure is especially important to aid investor
confidence is capital adequacy - and, in particular, the risk-weightings that
banks assign to their assets. Differences between the risk-weightings that
different banks assign to apparently similar assets have created scepticism
among some market participants about the risk models that banks use. Better
disclosure of the size of a bank's exposures, and its estimates of their
probability of default and loss-given default, should help banks combat this
scepticism.
The recommendations provide comprehensive guidance for good risk disclosure. In
addition to the above, they cover other key areas including the bank's risk
management strategy around its business model, market risk and credit risk. The
task force included senior representatives from major banks, audit firms and the
analyst community, including Fitch.