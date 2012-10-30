UPDATE 2-After debt reprieve, pressure on India's RCom to close asset deals
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
Oct 30 German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc (GRAND)
* Moody's comments on the restructuring proposal for the German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc (GRAND) transaction
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
MILAN, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets