(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A-' rating on senior
unsecured guaranteed notes due 2022 issued by Vale Overseas Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of
Brazil-based mining company Vale S.A. (Vale; A-/Stable/--), is not affected by the
reopening of the bond offering. The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of Vale,
which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes rank equal to Vale's other
unsecured and unsubordinated debts.
The rating on Vale reflects the company's strong business profile, characterized by its
leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel; its high-quality reserves;
competitive cost structure in most of the metals commodities the company produces; increasingly
diverse portfolio of assets; and its integrated logistics, which increases the competitiveness
of Vale's product pricing globally. The risks associated with industry cyclicality, the
company's aggressive growth strategy, and dividend distribution policy partially offset the
positives.
The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that Vale will maintain very
conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure to spot prices and its challenging
investment plan for the next five years. We believe that Vale can, and is willing to, adjust its
disbursements (capital expenditures and dividends) for the benefit of stronger credit metrics
and adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be detrimental to the
ratings as would a more aggressive growth strategy. Considering our views on country risk in
Brazil and Vale's weaker business position than its 'A' rated peers, we do not anticipate an
upgrade in the medium term.
