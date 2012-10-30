Oct 30 - UK regulators may be willing to sanction widespread consolidation in the UK's regional newspaper market given the rapid decline in advertising revenue across the sector, Fitch Ratings says. A shortage of buyers has prevented consolidation, while concerns about market-share concentration may have been seen as a potential stumbling block. However, we believe deals such as the one being considered by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), Trinity Mirror and Iliffe News and Media, are now the only way to slow the long-term decline.

Advertising revenue, which has dropped across print media, has been particularly poor among regional newspapers as local advertising increasingly moves online. DMGT's 2011 revenue at its Northcliffe regional business dropped 10% (7% on a like-for-like basis). Even when newspapers have their own websites to capture some of the switch, they cannot make up for the lost print advertising because of the proliferation of online competition and the lower revenues generated by online advertising. This is reflected in the sharp decline in the reported value of Northcliffe over the past five years.

To combat falling revenues, we expect local newspapers to continue cutting costs by consolidating editorial teams and switching to weekly rather than daily publication. This type of action has so far helped margins at Northcliffe remain resilient, but we do not believe that this can be maintained indefinitely, given the limit on cutting fixed costs.

For DMGT itself, the deal would probably be positive, depending on how much of the merged business the group ended up holding. Northcliffe is dilutive to the group's margins and offloading the business would free up management to focus on the more lucrative B2B segments. Any proceeds from a sale are likely to be small, but could reduce leverage slightly if they were used to pay down debt.