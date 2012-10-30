(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') EUR2.5bn Medium Term Note (MTN) programme a Long-term rating of 'A-' and Short-term rating of 'F2'.

RATING DRIVERS

Under the programme, AHB can issue senior unsecured securities. The ratings assigned to the MTN programme are aligned with AHB's IDRs. AHB's IDRs are driven by support. Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that Achmea B.V (Achmea, AHB's parent, a leading Dutch insurance company) will support AHB if required. This opinion derives from the agency's view that AHB is a core subsidiary of Achmea.

Moreover, Fitch has stressed asset recoveries for the securities using its recovery methodology as a base, given the significant issuance of secured funding at AHB and resultant high level of balance sheet encumbrance. Fitch has not applied any additional notching down from AHB's senior unsecured IDR to the programme ratings, given estimates of average recoveries.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings assigned to the programme will move in tandem with AHB's IDRs. As AHB's ratings are driven by expected support from Achmea, they are sensitive both to a change regarding the strategic importance of AHB to its parent and a worsening of Achmea's credit quality. Fitch has no reason to believe that AHB will not remain a strategic subsidiary for Achmea in the foreseeable future.

Independent of support, the ratings assigned to AHB's programme are sensitive to a material increase in asset encumbrance in the bank's balance sheet, should that leads to below average expected recoveries for senior unsecured creditors. As Fitch's recovery methodology evolves for banks with high asset encumbrance, the agency's assessment of structural subordination of senior unsecured creditors of AHB may change.