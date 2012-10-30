(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB;
'A-'/Stable/'F2') EUR2.5bn Medium Term Note (MTN) programme a Long-term rating of 'A-' and
Short-term rating of 'F2'.
RATING DRIVERS
Under the programme, AHB can issue senior unsecured securities. The ratings
assigned to the MTN programme are aligned with AHB's IDRs. AHB's IDRs are driven
by support. Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that Achmea
B.V (Achmea, AHB's parent, a leading Dutch insurance company) will support AHB
if required. This opinion derives from the agency's view that AHB is a core
subsidiary of Achmea.
Moreover, Fitch has stressed asset recoveries for the securities using its
recovery methodology as a base, given the significant issuance of secured
funding at AHB and resultant high level of balance sheet encumbrance. Fitch has
not applied any additional notching down from AHB's senior unsecured IDR to the
programme ratings, given estimates of average recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the programme will move in tandem with AHB's IDRs. As
AHB's ratings are driven by expected support from Achmea, they are sensitive
both to a change regarding the strategic importance of AHB to its parent and a
worsening of Achmea's credit quality. Fitch has no reason to believe that AHB
will not remain a strategic subsidiary for Achmea in the foreseeable future.
Independent of support, the ratings assigned to AHB's programme are sensitive to
a material increase in asset encumbrance in the bank's balance sheet, should
that leads to below average expected recoveries for senior unsecured creditors.
As Fitch's recovery methodology evolves for banks with high asset encumbrance,
the agency's assessment of structural subordination of senior unsecured
creditors of AHB may change.