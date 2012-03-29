TCCL benefits from the Chinese government's promotion of the use of clean energy, the country's still-low gas penetration rate, ongoing urbanization and economic growth. Support also comes from improving natural gas infrastructure and increased upstream gas supply. Together, these factors support the robust demand for piped gas. In 2011, the group sold 4.67 billion cubic meters of piped gas, an increase of 15.9% from 2010. TCCL's turnover in 2011 was Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4,321 million, up 44.9% from a year earlier. We attribute the rapid growth in TCCL's business mostly to organic growth and partly to asset acquisitions.

TCCL gains from its monopoly in cities where it has piped-gas projects. Its exclusive supply rights provide for sustainable revenue. In 2011, TCCL acquired five new projects, increasing its total number of small- to medium-sized city-gas projects to 66. Nevertheless, TCCL continues to face competition in securing new projects as a result of the consolidation of the city-gas industry and major upstream gas suppliers moving aggressively into downstream distribution business.

Regulatory risk includes the lack of transparency and consistency in setting the city-gas tariff and uncertainty over the continuation of connection fees. We believe the upstream price of natural gas is likely to rise following increased imports of higher-priced natural gas and a trail reform of the pricing mechanism for natural gas announced in December 2011. In the past, TCCL could pass through the increase in natural gas costs to most industrial and commercial customers. These customers accounted for 74.3% of the group's total gas sales in 2011.

We believe that TCCL's profit from gas connection fees is likely to decline to less than 50% of its operating profit over the next three to five years, compared with more than 50% now. Its gradually reduced reliance on these fees reflects the maturing of projects and a significant increase in China's gas penetration rate and gas sales. Gas connection fees, which account for 23.9% of turnover, have a much higher profit margin than gas sales.

We attribute TCCL's "significant" financial risk profile to its weak, albeit improving, cash flow adequacy measures. We believe the company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to improve to 15%-18% between 2011-2013 from 12.9% in 2010 and its FFO interest coverage will be about 4.5x, compared with 4.4x in 2010.

In our opinion, TCCL derives strong parental support as a strategically important subsidiary of HKCG, which owns 66.18% of the company. We believe TCCL is an important platform for the wider HKCG group to expand its small to and midsize city-gas business in China. The holding company controls the board and management of TCCL, and provides business and financial support.

Liquidity

We view TCCL's liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria. In our view, HKCG is highly likely to provide liquidity support to TCCL if needed. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- TCCL's ratio of liquidity sources to uses will be more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Liquidity sources include HK$1,923 million of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt maturities, committed capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend distribution.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, TCCL's short-term debt maturities were HK$1,513 million, representing 31% of total debt. TCCL had a good track record of refinancing its maturing debt in 2011, leveraging on the strong parental support and its own stable cash flows.

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, net sources will remain positive. The company has limited financial covenants in debt documents and none of these is EBITDA-based.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the strong support that TCCL receives from being a part of the HKCG group and the gradual improvement in the company's financial and operational performances.

We could raise the rating on TCCL if the company's stand-alone credit profile improves such that its FFO interest coverage remains above 3x and the ratio of FFO to debt exceeds 20%. We may also consider an upgrade if the regulatory environment in China improves significantly, leading to stable and predictable profitability and cash flows for TCCL.

We may lower the rating if TCCL's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates. In particular, we would consider a downgrade if the company's leverage and profitability radically worsen from our current expectations in the form of unexpectedly large debt-funded acquisitions. FFO interest coverage of less than 2x or a ratio of FFO to total debt of less than 12% would indicate such a deterioration. We may also lower the rating in the unlikely event that support from HKCG diminishes.

