Issues:

Rating Rating Date

JPY20 bil 0.93% bnds ser 1 due 12/20/2012 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.61% bnds ser 2 due 06/20/2013 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY10 bil 2.01% bnds ser 3 due 12/20/2023 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.32% bnds ser 4 due 12/20/2013 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY10 bil 2.24% bnds ser 5 due 09/20/2024 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.55% bnds ser 6 due 09/19/2014 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.45% bnds ser 7 due 12/19/2014 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 2.11% bnds ser 8 due 12/20/2024 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.33% bnds ser 10 due 03/20/2015 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 2.05% bnds ser 11 due 03/19/2025 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.32% bnds ser 12 due 06/19/2015 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 2.04% bnds ser 13 due 06/20/2025 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.56% bnds ser 14 due 09/18/2015 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 2.11% bnds ser 15 due 09/19/2025 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.99% bnds ser 16 due 06/20/2016 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 2.07% bnds ser 17 due 06/20/2016 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.79% bnds ser 18 due 12/20/2016 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.94% bnds ser 19 due 06/20/2017 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.74% bnds ser 20 due 09/20/2017 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.69% bnds ser 21 due 09/20/2017 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.6% bnds ser 22 due 03/20/2018 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY30 bil 1.82% bnds ser 23 due 03/20/2018 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.21% bnds ser 24 due 12/20/2013 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.61% bnds ser 25 due 03/20/2019 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY15 bil 2.22% bnds ser 26 due 12/20/2028 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.608% 10-year bnds ser 27 due

05/20/2019 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.474% 10-year bnds ser 28 due

08/20/2019 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.405% 10-year bnds ser 29 due

11/20/2019 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.394% 10-year bnds ser 30 due

05/20/2020 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.155% 10-year bnds ser 31 due

09/18/2020 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.285% 10-year bnds ser 32 due

12/18/2020 A+ 17-Oct-2011

JPY20 bil 1.422% bnds ser 33 due 02/19/2021 A+ 17-Oct-2011

Rationale

The ratings on Japan-based electric power generation and transmission company Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power; A+/Negative/--) reflect the company's crucial role in supplying electric power across the nation, its stable earnings and cash flow, high price competitiveness in wholesale electricity, and limited risk related to nonelectricity business. Factors constraining the ratings are slightly low operational soundness due to noninvolvement in electric power distribution, large debts and weaker financial ratios than Japan's 10 EPCOs, and likely pressure on its financial risk profile over the next two to three years.

J-Power is Japan's largest wholesale electricity provider, supplying electricity to Japan's 10 major electric power companies (EPCOs). J-Power sells all of its electricity under guaranteed contracts with each domestic EPCO. The company also operates a nationwide network of transmission trunk lines. It has a crucial position in Japan's electricity industry because it operates across key transmission lines to maintain stable electricity supplies throughout the nation. Therefore, we take the view that J-Power's creditworthiness is heavily dependent on its guaranteed sales to the 10 domestic EPCOs.

The ratings on J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) providing the company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. As a result, under our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), there is no reason to raise the ratings above the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). According to our criteria, we have incorporated a favorable regulatory framework into the SACP on J-Power.

We believe J-Power faces increasing operational and financial risks following the nuclear disaster that began at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B) Fukushima No.1 power plant last year. In addition to these risks, J-Power's credit quality also reflects its dependence on the creditworthiness of Japan's EPCOs and its crucial role in maintaining its nationwide network of transmission facilities. Given its high debt and weak financial ratios compared with domestic EPCOs, we think J-Power's financial performance remains vulnerable to downward pressure on the sector. We expect downward pressure on the ratings to continue.

In our opinion, Japan's stalled energy strategy amid the nuclear disaster has hurt the credit quality of the nation's electric utilities sector. Continuing uncertainty over regulation of nuclear power plants and increasing costs to operate them could hurt J-Power's stable operating profits and cash flow over the next two years. We believe the central government will require J-Power and other nuclear power plant operators or constructors to contribute to, and share in the cost of, compensation TEPCO will pay for damage the disaster has caused.

Under our current assumptions, we think J-Power can restart construction of its Ohma nuclear plant within the next year; however, the timeline for its completion and operation will be delayed. We had incorporated into our analysis an expectation that J-Power's financial ratios would improve significantly after its Ohma nuclear power plant began operation in late 2014. However, this timeframe will likely be delayed at least a year. Moreover, given its debt burden and weak financial ratios compared with domestic EPCOs, we think J-Power's financial performance remains vulnerable to downward pressure on the sector.

Liquidity

The company has adequate sources of liquidity that more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines sharply. Our assessment of the company's liquidity is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash, FFO, and credit lines) to exceed 1.2x uses over the next six months;

-- Cash and equivalents will cover debt due to mature in the next year;

-- EBITDA is highly predictable, supported by a favorable regulatory system;

-- Even if EBITDA declined 20%, we believe net sources of liquidity would remain above cash requirements; and

-- The company has strong relationships with its main banks, in our view.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that remaining uncertainty over nuclear regulation and increasing costs over the next six months to two years may cause measures of J-Power's financial performance to deteriorate further. Given that financial ratios for J-Power, such as FFO to total debt and debt to capital, are already weaker than those for domestic EPCOs, we may lower the ratings on the company if there is a further deterioration of its financial performance in line with that of the EPCOs. We may revise the outlook back to stable if J-Power's financial performance is materially better than we expect. However, there is little upward pressure on the ratings at this stage.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008