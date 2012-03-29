(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language report detailing its performance outlook for Japan's asset-backed securities
(ABS) sector in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). In today's report, we explain our
performance
outlook and assess the risk factors likely to affect Japanese ABS deals in fiscal 2012. Japan's
ABS sector is currently performing well overall, despite the adverse, albeit limited, effect of
the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.
We expect the performance of the underlying assets of, and the ratings on,
Japanese ABS transactions to be generally stable in fiscal 2012. Meanwhile, we
expect the performance of, and ratings on, Japan business securitizations
(JBS) to vary from one deal to another.
Today's report conveys our views on the performance outlook for fiscal 2012
for the following major classes of assets backing Japanese ABS deals: credit
card shopping receivables; credit card cash advance receivables; consumer loan
receivables; auto loan receivables; shopping credit (receivables relating to
individual, installment-based purchases); and equipment lease receivables. The
report also includes our views on the performance outlook for businesses that
generate cash flow for JBS deals, and on the outlooks on the ratings on all
ABS transactions and JBS deals during the same period.
In the report, we use our economic outlook for fiscal 2012 as the baseline for
our assumptions. We describe the conditions surrounding the major asset
classes, and we also detail industry trends and changes in legal and
accounting standards that may affect the assets' performance.