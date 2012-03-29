(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing its performance outlook for Japan's asset-backed securities (ABS) sector in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). In today's report, we explain our performance outlook and assess the risk factors likely to affect Japanese ABS deals in fiscal 2012. Japan's ABS sector is currently performing well overall, despite the adverse, albeit limited, effect of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.

We expect the performance of the underlying assets of, and the ratings on, Japanese ABS transactions to be generally stable in fiscal 2012. Meanwhile, we expect the performance of, and ratings on, Japan business securitizations (JBS) to vary from one deal to another.

Today's report conveys our views on the performance outlook for fiscal 2012 for the following major classes of assets backing Japanese ABS deals: credit card shopping receivables; credit card cash advance receivables; consumer loan receivables; auto loan receivables; shopping credit (receivables relating to individual, installment-based purchases); and equipment lease receivables. The report also includes our views on the performance outlook for businesses that generate cash flow for JBS deals, and on the outlooks on the ratings on all ABS transactions and JBS deals during the same period.

In the report, we use our economic outlook for fiscal 2012 as the baseline for our assumptions. We describe the conditions surrounding the major asset classes, and we also detail industry trends and changes in legal and accounting standards that may affect the assets' performance.