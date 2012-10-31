(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Poland's City of Rzeszow Long-term foreign and local
currency ratings at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a 'A+(pol)' Long-term
National Rating with Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect the city's low contingent liabilities, its debt policy aimed
at limiting the debt service burden and lengthening debt maturity. They also
factor in the good performance of the local economy in the weakening national
economic environment. The ratings also take into account the projected dynamic
growth of the city's debt in 2012-2014, following investments.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch expectations that the city's operating balance
will further recover in 2012-2014, securing adequate debt service ratios despite
the projected debt growth.
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's growing debt will not be
accompanied by improving operating performance, with operating balances being
insufficient for debt service and/or debt coverage ratio exceeding 15 years. The
ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow is able to sustain an operating balance
covering debt service by 1.5x, accompanied by diminishing recourse to debt
financed capital expenditure.
In 2012 the city's operating balance could reach PLN50m from PLN40m in 2011 and
account for 7% of operating revenue. This will result from fast growing tax
revenue, good financial management practices in the city and the policy aimed at
operating cost control. Fitch projects Rzeszow's operating results to further
recover in 2013-2014 with operating balance rising to above 8% of operating
revenue.
Fitch expects the city's debt to rise to PLN410m at end-2012 and to about
PLN600m in 2014, ie. relatively high 70% of current revenue. Fitch notes however
that Rzeszow has revised its debt strategy and committed a low cost long-term
European Investment Bank loan (PLN300m with 25-year maturity), which will help
the city limit its annual debt service burden.
Fitch expects that debt service ratios will remain satisfactory in 2012-2014,
with operating balance sufficient for debt service of PLN55m annually and the
debt coverage ratio not exceeding 13 years.
The city's contingent liabilities are low and relate only to the PLN26m debt of
its companies. They are likely to remain low in 2012-2015 as Rzeszow has no
plans to set up any special purpose vehicle companies to carry out investments
outside of its budget, it has not issued any guarantees and its healthcare
sector reports no debt.
Rzeszow is the economic engine of south-east Poland, with a diversified economy
and growing private investments, including residential constructions on the
recently extended city's areas. All this should support further development of
the city's tax base.