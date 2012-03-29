(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded JLOC 36 LLC's class B notes due February 2016, affirmed the other six classes and revised the Outlook on two classes. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY569m* Class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR1m* Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD0.2m* Class A3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY4,687m* Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

JPY2,481m* Class C1 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR17m* Class C2 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

JPY2,830m* Class D affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 45%

*as of 28 March 2012

The affirmation of the class A1 to A3 notes and the upgrade of the class B notes reflect improved credit enhancement of the notes. This is a result of falling loan-to-value ratios due to substantial principal repayment on a sequential basis. Workouts on eight defaulted loans have been completed and four underlying loans have been fully repaid on or prior to their maturity dates since Fitch's previous rating action in April 2011. The proceeds were mainly used to repay principal on the class A1 to A3 notes, with the rest used for pro rata repayment of all seven classes of notes.

Fitch has revised down its cash flow estimates for several properties, taking into account their weak cash flow performance over the past 12 months. Fitch has also adopted higher capitalization rates for all properties, as the underlying loans are either in default or approaching their maturity. As a result, the valuations of 11 out of 12 remaining properties were revised downward. However, the sequential principal repayment to date has more than compensated the negative impact of the property revaluation for the class A1 to B notes.

The Outlooks on the class C1 and C2 notes have been revised to Stable from Negative, reflecting Fitch's view that future negative rating actions on these notes are unlikely as a result of its more conservative assumptions in property valuations and expectation of improvement in credit enhancement. The ratings have been affirmed to reflect a limited possibility of principal repayment on a pro-rata basis resulting from the prepayment of the underlying loans.

The principal on the class D notes was partially written down on the May and August 2011 payment dates, following completion of workouts on two defaulted loans. However, the 'Csf' rating has been affirmed to reflect that there is still a possibility to recover such writedown amounts on the final redemption date, by applying reserved cash to JLOC 36 LLC.

The transaction was initially backed by 34 loans secured by 99 properties. The transaction is now backed by 10 non-recourse loans secured by a total of 12 properties and the sale proceeds of two properties.