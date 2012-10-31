(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31 -Fitch Ratings has confirmed E-MAC DE 2005-I B.V.'s ratings. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

The confirmation comes ahead of the put option in November 2012. The transactions' note holders hold a put option to have their notes redeemed upon exercising their rights on and after the first put dates. The agency understands that the mortgage payment transactions provider (CMIS Investments B.V.) will not provide the necessary funds to the issuer.

Fitch also highlights that the issuer has not engaged any third party that would be willing to purchase the mortgage portfolio. As a result, none of the notes will be redeemed and the transaction will continue to operate as before, with the addition of the extension margins. These rank subordinate to the notes' interest payments based on the initial margins and the reserve fund in the interest priority of payments. Failure to pay the extension margin would not constitute an event of default. Fitch's ratings do not address the payment of the extension margins.

Fitch conducted a full performance review in March 2012 (see 'Fitch takes Rating Actions on E-MAC DE Series', dated 1 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The rating actions are as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0221900243): confirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0221901050): confirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook

Class C (ISIN XS0221902538): confirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

Class D (ISIN XS0221903429): confirmed at 'B+sf'; Stable Outlook

Class E (ISIN XS0221904237): confirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of 100%