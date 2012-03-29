(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings says banks have been pulling back from ship financing due to the
downturn within the industry, exacerbated by the increased capital and funding pressures in the
banking sector.
Opportunities for banks remain, particularly in stronger-performing shipping
segments such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation and offshore. Banks
that can maintain market presence in the near term may also benefit from higher
margins in the short-term and fewer competitors once the industry recovers.
Fitch expects impaired loans and impairment charges relating to ship finance to
continue at heightened levels or increase somewhat in 2012 and 2013. However,
bank ratings already factor in this risk, so any ratings impact is unlikely.
The pull-back of ship financing availability is driven partly by banks looking
to boost capitalisation. Shipping is a highly cyclical industry meaning that
credit ratings for shipping companies tend to be sub- or low-investment grade
and so absorb higher amounts of risk-based capital. Further deterioration in the
credit quality of shipping exposures would increase the risk weightings of ship
finance in banks' balance sheets - and hence their capital charge.
In addition many euro-funded banks are finding US-dollar funding more costly and
less accessible, making financing new business less attractive. Asian banks have
increased their activity in ship financing in recent years but are mainly active
in their home region, with a significant global expansion unlikely in the near
term.
The low charter rates, driven by an oversupply of ships, has also caused a steep
drop in the value of ship fleets, resulting in rising loan-to-value ratios. The
difficulty in financing ships is exacerbated by the reduced availability of
other lenders, which limits the scope for syndication and makes shipping loans
more difficult to exit.
A particular focus of pull-back by the banks is pre-delivery financing, which
carries a higher level of credit risk due to the potential effects of the
borrower's customer defaulting or facing difficulties during the period when the
ship is being built. However, demand for this kind of financing is currently
limited by the reduced level of new-build projects, triggered by the current
fleet oversupply in many segments.
Significant new ship orders in 2008 mean that a large amount of new ships are
expected to enter world fleets in 2012-2013. Combined with subdued growth in
global demand, there is now significant overcapacity in the industry. Fitch
expects industry overcapacity to continue until 2014, when increased scrapping
rates, reduced ship order books and an improvement in global demand should bring
the market closer to equilibrium.
The overcapacity problem is specific to particular segments, including the dry
bulk, container and crude tanker sectors, for which the 2008 order book was
exceptionally large. The oversupply of ships, coupled with lacklustre growth in
world trade, has caused a significant drop in shipping charter rates.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ship Financing
here