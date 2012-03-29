March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Colt Group S.A. ------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Aug-2011 BB/-- BB/--

24-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based information technology (IT) managed services provider Colt Group S.A. (Colt) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.

The main constraints on the ratings include ongoing declines in voice revenues; the highly competitive nature of the IT services and communications industries; Colt's small scale compared with its major competitors; relatively high customer churn, with short contracts for some of the group's telecommunications services; and its exposure to technological risks. However, we recognize the potential benefits from the changes that Colt is making to its business mix to provide higher-margin value-added services.

These constraints are mitigated by our assessment of Colt's financial risk profile as "intermediate", which is supported by the group's solid credit metrics, adequate liquidity position, and debt-free balance sheet. In addition, Colt's major shareholders-- FMR LLC (A+/Stable/A-1), FIL Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and other Fidelity entities--have provided significant financial support in the past. In addition, since repaying its debt in April 2009, Colt has been able to redeploy its cash on internal and external investments, as it has not had to pay dividends. These factors more than offset Colt's lack of a clearly defined financial policy, in our view.