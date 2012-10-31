(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31 - The Hong Kong government's imposition of a 15% tax on property purchases by non-permanent residents and corporate buyers may not in itself contain the risk of a large property bubble developing, Fitch Ratings says. It would probably be more effective if accompanied by an increase in supply, although it is not clear that this would automatically help property prices stabilize.

We see the tax, announced Friday along with an increase in stamp duty on rapid re-sales, as part of a continuing policy response to the threat of a residential property bubble, although it is the first such move to target non-residents specifically. Previous macro-prudential and anti-speculation measures, which have helped to hold back property price inflation, have also included taxes on residential property sales within certain time periods, as well as capping loan-to-value ratios.

The need to target non-resident purchasers reflects the fact that some recent drivers of property prices are beyond Hong Kong's direct control. These include the announcement of QE3 in the US, low global interest rates, and continued strong appetite from mainland China, that appear to have pushed additional speculative capital into the Hong Kong property market.

If the new tax does help contain property prices even temporarily, it would buy time for the authorities to try to meet the longer-term challenge of increasing supply. This in turn may stabilize prices and prevent a larger asset price bubble developing, although this is not a guaranteed outcome given the importance of external factors. Certainly, rising prices have been accompanied by a slowdown in supply in 2007-2011, when residential property completions fell sharply to an average of just over 25,000 units annually, from 44,000 in the preceding five years.

Nevertheless, the experience of other jurisdictions such as Spain and Ireland suggests that increasing supply can stimulate rather than satisfy demand. New Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has repeatedly stated his intention to increase supply, sticking with plans announced in June which anticipate around 75,000 public rental flats and 2,000 subsidized flats for sale being completed between FY13 and FY17. But it is not clear whether the government can take measures to boost supply in the private market, which appears critical in stabilizing prices. The new administration will also be wary of causing too severe a price correction, such as that seen in 1997-2003.

We affirmed Hong Kong's 'AA+' rating in September. It is underpinned by a healthy and flexible economy, and robust public and external balance sheets. The Outlook is Stable.

As we said at the time, a weakening of financial stability arising from macro-prudential risks related to the rise in property prices, and/or rapid credit expansion and greater as well as riskier exposure to mainland China, would put negative pressure on Hong Kong's ratings.

The risk of such a weakening appears remote at present, despite concerns around a housing bubble. Hong Kong's banking system is well regulated and strongly capitalized and Hong Kong banks have followed a prudent underwriting standard in mortgage lending as required by the HKMA, which tightened underwriting rules further in September. We estimate the average LTV of outstanding mortgages at around 40%.

Regarding the new tax, a measure aimed at foreign buyers, many of whom were cash rich, would not have a material impact on banks' domestic mortgage lending activities. It will likely reduce demand for mortgage loans but domestic banks are already selective in their mortgage lending and there is no single mortgage loan in negative equity at present in Hong Kong.