(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - The recent Royal Decree will result in a higher
incidence of payment in kind arrangements in the Spanish mortgage market,
whereby banks take ownership of the property and borrowers' mortgage loan
obligations are terminated. The impact on securitisation transactions, however
remains unclear, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe that the decree will produce two distinct, and opposite effects on
the Spanish mortgage market. On one side, repossession data from Fitch-rated
RMBS transactions indicates that "deed in lieu" arrangements are resulting in
lower loan losses than those observed in traditional auctions. However, the
scheme set out in the Royal Decree could also hurt performance by incentivising
borrowers to "hand over the keys", especially if they are facing a situation of
negative equity, and thereby cut off banks' access to additional unsecured
recoveries.
The impact on Spanish securitisation transactions remains unclear because
mortgage loans in RMBS transactions are fully owned by securitisation vehicles
rather than the originating bank, a situation which is not specifically
discussed in the decree. In addition, transaction documents will in most cases
limit the extent and magnitude of permitted variations to the terms of the
underlying mortgages. Fitch will carry out a detailed legal review to assess the
impact of the decree and to determine which, if any, transactions may be
adversely affected.
The decree RD 6/2012, dated 9 March 2012, enables payment in kind transactions
for the most vulnerable households. Financial institutions can opt to
participate in the scheme; to date various key market players have already
expressed their interest.
The decree specifically targets the most vulnerable households and specifies
restrictive criteria that must be met to qualify for the scheme. In particular,
all family members must be unemployed, the mortgage must be secured on the
family's primary residence (which cannot exceed EUR200,000) and the monthly
mortgage instalment should exceed 60% of net household income. The mortgage loan
must also not benefit from additional guarantees to qualify for the scheme.
Households that meet the criteria can enter a multi-step process with the
lender. The first step involves a restructuring or modification of their loan
terms: examples include a reduction of the loan margin up to Euribor plus 25bp,
a principal payment holiday for up to four years and/or an extension of the loan
term up to 40 years. Should this initial stage fail, the lender can opt to grant
a haircut, typically 25% of the loan balance. If the lender chooses not to do
so, it is obliged to accept a payment in kind transaction if it is requested by
the borrower. This would result in the bank taking control of the mortgage
collateral and the borrower's mortgage loan being extinguished, also known as a
"deed in lieu" arrangement. An additional provision of the decree permits the
borrower to continue occupying the property for up to two years in exchange for
an annual rental payment of 3% of the outstanding loan balance at the time when
the borrower lost control of the property.