March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ladbrokes plc's (Ladbrokes) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative.

The Outlook revision reflects improvements in the competitive profile of Ladbrokes' UK retail and online offering, the resilience of its cash flow generation and track record in retaining a conservative capital structure, as well as Fitch's view that the risk of debt-funded M&A has somewhat abated for the company.

Looking ahead in 2012 and 2013, challenges on the trading front remain, particularly with respect to subdued consumer sentiment and aggressive competition from online competitors that often operate in unregulated regimes. However, Fitch believes that Ladbrokes should benefit from its enhanced machine estate, new store openings, the Euro 2012 football tournament, as well as a more appealing website accompanied with more aggressive promotional activity.

Over time, Fitch expects increasingly stringent regulation to cause smaller online gaming operators to gradually lose their competitive advantages. In parallel, in the UK retail arena, Ladbrokes is likely to benefit from its better offering compared to smaller operators.

Rating headroom remains tight but Fitch expects Ladbrokes to continue to apply its free cash flow (FCF) to debt reduction. As a result of higher capex, which is expected to be in the region of GBP95m and dividend payments in line with the company's policy of a 50% pay-out of underlying earnings, FCF in 2012 will likely be smaller than in the past but in positive territory.

Ladbrokes has not ruled out M&A to strengthen its online offering. However, after walking away from talks with both 888 Holdings and Sportingbet PLC, Fitch views that the prospects of M&A have diminished. In particular, Ladbrokes is investing significant resources in terms of increased capex and marketing efforts in order to enhance the competitive profile of its digital division. Also, the company's reluctance to take on board legal risks associated with companies that may have been operating illegally in some markets strongly reduces the spectrum of take-over candidates.

Fitch will treat any M&A as event risk as outlined in its comment: "Impact on Ladbrokes' Rating From Potential M&A Depends on Funding Mix" dated 20 September 2011 available at fitchratings.com. Should debt form a large part of any transaction, then this will more than likely result in a negative rating action.

Other drivers of a negative rating action would include FCF turning negative, as well as softer than expected consumer spending and/or loss of competitive strength leading to net lease adjusted leverage exceeding 3.0x over a 12-18 month period.

Should the increased spending on digital and the improved competitiveness of the retail division lead to operational performance metrics in line with top industry performers and net lease-adjusted leverage started trending towards 2.0x and preferably lower, then this may warrant a positive rating action.