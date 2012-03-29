March 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Gallery Media Holding Ltd. (BVI) -------------- 29-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: British Virgin
Islands
Primary SIC: Outdoor
advertising
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jul-2011 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our rating on Russian outdoor advertising group, Gallery Media Holding Ltd. BVI (Gallery)
and its subsidiary, Gallery Services LLC. reflects our assessments of its business risk profile
as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
Our assessment of Gallery's business risk profile mainly reflects the group's exposure to
cyclical advertising revenues in Russia and Ukraine, and to significant contract renewal
risks--especially in Moscow--over the next two years. It also reflects our opinion that the
regulatory and contract-awarding environment for outdoor advertising remains somewhat
unpredictable and nontransparent in both countries, despite some recent improvements in Russia.
Furthermore, the group has high revenue and earnings concentration in Russia, particularly in
Moscow.