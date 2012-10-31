(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on South
Africa-based Pick n Pay Stores Limited's (Pick n Pay) National Long-term rating
to Negative from Stable and affirmed it at 'A (zaf)'. The Short-term rating has
been affirmed at 'F1 (zaf)'.
The Negative Outlook reflects the slower than expected pace of deleveraging
until FY14, reflecting the increased pressure on Pick n Pay's business profile
in the highly competitive South African retail environment. This has been
exacerbated by the delays and challenges faced with the execution of the group's
ongoing operating transformation strategy in an effort to meet changing dynamics
within the South Africa retail sector. It also reflects the group's significant
exposure to consumer spending in the South African retail market, which has been
negatively affected by decreasing disposable income as a result of increasing
fuel and electricity prices, in addition to a rise in debt service costs.
Pick n Pay recently released interim results for the period ended August 2012
(H113), and reported a deterioration in gross margins to 17.6% from 18%,
although this includes one-off costs, notably related to the Longmeadow
distribution centre. Fitch expects that its rating headroom will remain limited
as Pick n Pay continues to roll out new stores and transforms its supply chain
models. Fitch now expects adjusted FFO leverage to increase to 3.5x at FYE13,
and the EBIT margin to remain weak relative to its closest peers at below 2%.
Leverage and margins could be further negatively impacted by cautious consumer
spending in South Africa.
Despite short-term pressure on Pick n Pay's business profile, the National
Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'A'(zaf). This reflects the group's strong
business profile, including its strong market position in the domestic food
retail industry and the diverse range of its product mix, including both branded
and private products and Fitch's expectation that sustainable steps are being
taken by management under its transformation strategy set out in 2007/2008, such
as the focus on reducing costs, better working capital management and supply
chain focus. The current rating assumes a successful and timely implementation
of the transformation strategy, Pick n Pay's increased competitiveness as well
as operating cash flow relief and EBITDA margin protection over the long term.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive cash flow levels and FFO net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis
- Improvement in EBIT margin above 4%
- A prudent and sustained financial policy
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
further negative rating action include:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.5x by 2014
- Failure to improve EBIT margin above 3,5% by 2014
- Longer than expected turnaround strategy leading to an impaired financial
profile or weakened competitive position and a significant deterioration in the
working capital cycle