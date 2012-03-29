(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that there could be slippages from West Bengal's (WB) budget targets as the state is depending on grants for fiscal consolidation.

Economic growth in FY12 is likely to remain same as in FY11 (7.06%), down from 9.84% in FY10. This will result in Eleventh Five-Year Plan period average real gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth of 7.32%, much below the targeted 9.1%. This forms a slippage of 1.78 percentage points and is the fourth-largest slippage among major states. However, it is higher than average growth of 6.33% achieved in the tenth Five-Year Plan period.

"Despite the slow pace of fiscal consolidation, higher nominal growth of the state economy in relation to interest rate on debt and a reduction in primary deficit provide some cushion to the fragile debt position of WB" says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director, in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The state expects current revenue to increase 30.1% yoy to INR769.43bn (FY12: 25.13% yoy) and own tax revenue (OTR) 26.02% to INR314.22bn in FY13. This will be the highest OTR growth from FY02, up 1 percentage point from FY11. However, as the FY13 budget has proposed increasing taxes on luxury items, it will be a tough task for state tax administration to attain the projected OTR growth in FY13.

As per the FY13 budget, the central government's grants and assistance for the state plan are likely to increase by 59.08% yoy and 96.46% yoy, respectively, in FY13. This will help WB to build economic and social infrastructure, and Fitch views this as a long-term credit positive development. The budget has pegged current expenditure growth at 9.66% for FY13, lowest since FY06. High allocations for capital expenditure (FY13: 104.45% yoy) along with central assistance augurs well for medium- to long-term growth prospects.

"Attaining high OTR growth in a difficult economic scenario and limiting current expenditure growth to the proposed 9.66% could be an uphill task for the state to achieve", says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

