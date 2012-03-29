March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iglo Foods Midco Limited's (Iglo Foods) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and the senior secured ratings at 'BB' which corresponds to
a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
As per Fitch's market comment "Taking Profit, Not Refi, Drives Birds Eye Iglo
Sale" on 26 March 2012, it had been widely reported in the press that Iglo's
owner, Permira, recently appointed advisors to explore possible sale options.
Iglo Foods is a UK-based frozen food manufacturer that has been majority-owned
by Permira since end 2006. Fitch expects the financial sponsor to pursue a
dual-track exit strategy via a third-party sale or IPO during 2012 following
positive 2011 results and amidst improving capital market conditions that may
support valuations.
The affirmation reflects Iglo Foods' leadership within the branded frozen food
segment of key Western European packaged food markets like the UK, Italy and
Germany. During 2011 the company successfully passed through inflation-driven
cost increases and even improved its profit margins despite strong competition
from private label producers. Iglo's above-average margins compared with peers,
its adequate management of debt and sales/profits by currency and the group's
improved financial leverage and strong liquidity support the current ratings.
Negative rating factors include low single-digit revenue growth expectations,
given Iglo's positioning predominantly in mature Western European markets. Iglo
Foods will need to demonstrate pricing and negotiation power towards the major
supermarkets and continue to increase marketing spending to be able to balance
stagnating volumes with product price increases.
Fitch expects that compared to 2011, EBITDA will at least be maintained during
2012 while free cash flow (FCF) will inevitably reduce. During 2011 Iglo
benefitted from a one-off inflow related to the unwinding of working capital
included in the 2010 acquisition of Unilever's frozen food division Findus
Italy. Notwithstanding, management remains focused on realising projected cost
savings related to the acquisition, that can be reinvested in marketing
spending. Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is expected to reduce to approximately
4x in 2012, drawing nearer to Fitch's guidance for a 'BB-' rating.
Further positive rating action is contingent upon a consistent positive free
cash flow margin above 10% along with a conservative financial policy resulting
in lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR permanently declining below 4.0x and funds
from operations interest coverage above 3.5x. While Iglo could already pass
these thresholds in 2012, any upgrade to the IDR is further constrained by the
group's debt structure which includes a substantial amount of 10-year
shareholder loan notes maturing at end-2016. This junior debt component issued
at the group's HoldCo level is characterised by equity-like components including
a lack of security, cross default provisions and ability to independently
enforce on the restricted borrowing group, effective subordination to the senior
secured debt, and a longer dated maturity than the more senior ranking debt of
the group. However it also includes a PIK interest toggle feature that could
change to cash-pay within the next two-three years when Iglo may make payments
outside the restricted borrowing group up to the leverage covenant of 3x debt
cover including the payment.
Conversely, evidence of eroding pricing power towards retailers - given its
product portfolio focussed around frozen foods - leading to declining EBITDA
margins and net lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR above 5.5x could cause a negative
rating action, including a downgrade or the revision of the Outlook to Negative.