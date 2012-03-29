March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iglo Foods Midco Limited's (Iglo Foods) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and the senior secured ratings at 'BB' which corresponds to a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

As per Fitch's market comment "Taking Profit, Not Refi, Drives Birds Eye Iglo Sale" on 26 March 2012, it had been widely reported in the press that Iglo's owner, Permira, recently appointed advisors to explore possible sale options. Iglo Foods is a UK-based frozen food manufacturer that has been majority-owned by Permira since end 2006. Fitch expects the financial sponsor to pursue a dual-track exit strategy via a third-party sale or IPO during 2012 following positive 2011 results and amidst improving capital market conditions that may support valuations.

The affirmation reflects Iglo Foods' leadership within the branded frozen food segment of key Western European packaged food markets like the UK, Italy and Germany. During 2011 the company successfully passed through inflation-driven cost increases and even improved its profit margins despite strong competition from private label producers. Iglo's above-average margins compared with peers, its adequate management of debt and sales/profits by currency and the group's improved financial leverage and strong liquidity support the current ratings.

Negative rating factors include low single-digit revenue growth expectations, given Iglo's positioning predominantly in mature Western European markets. Iglo Foods will need to demonstrate pricing and negotiation power towards the major supermarkets and continue to increase marketing spending to be able to balance stagnating volumes with product price increases.

Fitch expects that compared to 2011, EBITDA will at least be maintained during 2012 while free cash flow (FCF) will inevitably reduce. During 2011 Iglo benefitted from a one-off inflow related to the unwinding of working capital included in the 2010 acquisition of Unilever's frozen food division Findus Italy. Notwithstanding, management remains focused on realising projected cost savings related to the acquisition, that can be reinvested in marketing spending. Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is expected to reduce to approximately 4x in 2012, drawing nearer to Fitch's guidance for a 'BB-' rating.

Further positive rating action is contingent upon a consistent positive free cash flow margin above 10% along with a conservative financial policy resulting in lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR permanently declining below 4.0x and funds from operations interest coverage above 3.5x. While Iglo could already pass these thresholds in 2012, any upgrade to the IDR is further constrained by the group's debt structure which includes a substantial amount of 10-year shareholder loan notes maturing at end-2016. This junior debt component issued at the group's HoldCo level is characterised by equity-like components including a lack of security, cross default provisions and ability to independently enforce on the restricted borrowing group, effective subordination to the senior secured debt, and a longer dated maturity than the more senior ranking debt of the group. However it also includes a PIK interest toggle feature that could change to cash-pay within the next two-three years when Iglo may make payments outside the restricted borrowing group up to the leverage covenant of 3x debt cover including the payment.

Conversely, evidence of eroding pricing power towards retailers - given its product portfolio focussed around frozen foods - leading to declining EBITDA margins and net lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR above 5.5x could cause a negative rating action, including a downgrade or the revision of the Outlook to Negative.