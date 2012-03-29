March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'A (sf)' rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.3 billion floating-rate rental car asset-backed senior notes.

-- The transaction finances Europcar rental fleet vehicles in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The transaction closed in July 2010.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A (sf)' credit rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.3 billion floating-rate rental car asset-backed senior notes (see list below).

The preliminary rating reflects our analysis of the transaction structure based on our "rental fleet criteria" (see "Updated General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Rental Fleet Securitizations," published on Aug. 1, 2011). Following the application of this criteria, we sized the required credit enhancement based on the following factors:

-- We sized cumulative base depreciation rates based on historical data.

-- We sized legal stay and liquidation periods based on a legal analysis and our estimation of the operational timing required for liquidation.

-- We applied residual value haircuts at a 'A' rating level, as outlined in our rental fleet criteria.

-- We determined base case losses arising from theft and salvaged vehicles on the basis of historical data, and we applied rating-specific stresses.

-- We sized interest rate risk by adding the amounts required to make interest payments on the notes, pay senior fees, and make swap payments.