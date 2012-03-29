(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of) ------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Apr-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

04-Dec-1988 --/-- --/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

On Jan. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Luxembourg's 'AAA' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings and removed them from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on Dec. 5, 2011. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook on the long-term rating, mostly reflecting our opinion of the risks posed to Luxembourg's financial-services-dominated economy by the continued financial turmoil in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone).

However, we believe that Luxembourg's underlying strengths--its stable political environment, very strong government balance sheet, and one of the highest levels of prosperity in the world--will be sufficient to absorb external stress emanating from the ongoing eurozone crisis at the current rating level. We estimate Luxembourg's net general government assets at about 17% of GDP in 2012, primarily reflecting the sovereign's substantial asset holdings. However, a high proportion of these are earmarked for future social security outlays, particularly pensions, and are not available for deficit financing, in our opinion. We estimate gross general government debt at 23% of GDP, including February's EUR1 billion eurobond issuance.

We estimate Luxembourg's GDP per capita at just under $110,000 in 2012. These high wealth levels have continued to provide a relatively stable base for domestic consumption, and will likely keep doing so. In turn, we believe this will help to support the economy in the face of low external demand. Despite these offsetting factors, in our baseline scenario we expect Luxembourg's economy to stagnate in 2012. In our view, the economy will post modest growth rates in the medium term, owing to Luxembourg's dependence on its large financial sector, and the need for Europe's financial system to rebuild capital and repair balance sheets.

With related tax revenues depressed, the government introduced some short-term measures--such as a crisis tax and indexed wage freezes--that have helped to increase tax revenues and control spending. However, we believe that these measures do not address medium-term underlying weaknesses in the public finances related to lower revenues caused by subdued future growth in financial services. We therefore anticipate that pressure could start to build on the public finances, especially as the population ages, and that this could erode the currently strong net-asset position over the medium term.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that we may lower the rating if we consider that Luxembourg's financial-services-based economy could be exposed to higher risks, and if we observe a significant deterioration in overall operating volumes in a more difficult capital market environment, which could stifle longer-term growth.

We believe that the authorities will continue to support systemically important institutions, including foreign institutions that are linked to the domestic economy. Any need to inject capital into the financial sector could reduce the stock of government assets and lead us to revise the fiscal score downward. The financial health of other foreign-owned institutions (with no link to the domestic economy) is also important to Luxembourg's economic model and long-term growth potential, even though we believe that they would be supported by their parents if needed.

We could revise our outlook to stable if we see the risks to Luxembourg's economic model abate. In our opinion, these risks also include changing legal conditions around advantageous tax regimes or a deterioration in the profitability, performance, or activity level of the financial services sector.