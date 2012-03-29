March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 43 tranches in 26 Spanish RMBS transactions, where the remedy period had elapsed but remedy actions had not taken place yet.

-- Since then, two of the affected transactions have amortized early, and only 41 tranches in 24 Spanish RMBS transactions have remained on CreditWatch negative up to today.

-- We have today taken various rating actions in 10 Spanish RMBS transactions.

-- After today's rating actions, 27 tranches in 14 transactions remain on CreditWatch negative. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the remaining affected transactions in the coming weeks.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various rating actions on 14 tranches in 10 Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.

For the full list of today's rating actions, see "Ratings List Resolving 14 Spanish RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Placements--March 29, 2012."

On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed 43 tranches in 26 Spanish RMBS transactions on CreditWatch negative because the remedy period had elapsed but remedy actions had not taken place (see "Ratings On 43 Tranches In 26 Spanish RMBS Transactions Placed Or Kept On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Dec. 23, 2011).