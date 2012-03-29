We consider the ratings to be constrained by the potential for margin compression as the company's core markets mature and newer technologies are adopted. Intense competition, ongoing regulatory challenges, and challenging macroeconomic conditions in Europe may adversely affect underlying revenues and highlight the need to reduce costs. Furthermore, free cash flow is largely committed to shareholder distributions. However, the potential for ongoing dividend distributions from Vodafone's 45% minority stake in Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) (A-/Stable/A-2), the second-largest mobile operator in the U.S., may enhance Vodafone's liquidity and debt-reduction capacity, depending on its financial policy decisions in regard to these potentially sizable cash flows.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We think that macroeconomic conditions--especially in Italy and Spain--and competition will to a large extent negatively influence Vodafone's revenues over the coming quarters. Nevertheless, we anticipate that Vodafone will report an increase in group revenues in the very low single digits in each of the next two financial years (ending March 31), due in part to continued growth in emerging markets. We also anticipate that this will be accompanied by continued stabilization in the EBITDA margin between 31% and 32%, compared with 32% in financial 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Vodafone's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will continue to build headroom over the next two years under the 2.5x threshold that we view as commensurate with the current rating. Our assessment factors in the group's moderate financial policy, under which it balances debt reduction with increased dividends and share-buyback programs.

As of Sept. 30, 2011, we calculate a 12-month adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.1x, down from 2.3x on March 31, 2011. Despite slowing revenue growth, the ongoing focus on cost-saving programs resulted in a continued improvement in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 39.4% from 36.2% a year ago. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt rebounded to 17.6% from 12.0% a year ago as capital expenditures on spectrum acquisitions fell relative to the prior year.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Vodafone is 'A-2'. We assess the group's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, reflecting our view that its liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate unforeseen EBITDA decline.

As of Sept. 30, 2011, we estimate that Vodafone's liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be about GBP30 billion. These sources include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of GBP7 billion;

-- Our forecast of recurrent annual FFO of about GBP14 billion;

-- Proceeds from asset sales of about GBP2.4 billion relating to disposals of Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) and Vodafone's stakes in French mobile phone company SFR (a subsidiary of Vivendi S.A. ) and Polish mobile phone company Polkomtel S.A. (a subsidiary of Metelem Holding Company Ltd. [B+/Stable/--]);

-- Undrawn committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of approximately GBP6.2 billion (of which about EUR4.2 billion matures in July 2015 and $4.2 billion in March 2016, with the potential to extend to March 2017). These RCFs support the group's commercial paper programs--GBP1.6 billion of which were outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2011--and may be used for general corporate purposes. The RCFs are subject to a single financial covenant, under which we anticipate that Vodafone will maintain significant headroom.

We estimate Vodafone's liquidity needs over the same period to be about GBP19 billion, including:

-- Forecast capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP8 billion (including license and spectrum purchases);

-- Financial liabilities of about GBP4 billion;

-- Total shareholder distributions of about GBP7.5 billion, including dividends of about GBP4.7 billion and share buybacks of about GBP2.7 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Vodafone's revenues will continue togrow, albeit at a subdued pace, and that its EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable at about 31%-32% over the next two years. The current ratings reflect our assumption that Vodafone's financial policy will continue to support an improvement in its credit metrics. Assuming that the group's existing business mix remains unchanged, we view adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x as commensurate with the current ratings.

We could lower the ratings if we believed that Vodafone's adjusted leverage was likely to return to more than 2.5x. Factors that could contribute to such a development include acquisitions not offset by other disposals; adverse foreign exchange volatility; shareholder returns over and above the dividends and share buybacks proposed for the next two years, without prior substantial deleveraging; and potential tax-related contingent liabilities.

Although we do not currently expect it, ratings upside could develop if Vodafone were to adopt a consistently more conservative financial policy that resulted in adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x. This assumes no deterioration in our assessment of the group's business risk profile--for example as a result of increased country risk, weakening competitive positions, and/or profitability--as well as modest revenue growth prospects.

