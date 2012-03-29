(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative 43 tranches in 26
Spanish RMBS transactions, where the remedy period had elapsed but remedy
actions had not taken place.
-- Two of the affected transactions have amortized early, and only 41
tranches in 24 Spanish RMBS transactions remained on CreditWatch negative up
to today.
-- We have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A
(sf)' rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3.
-- After today's rating actions, 26 tranches in 13 transactions remain on
CreditWatch negative. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the
remaining affected transactions in the coming weeks.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
'A (sf)' rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria.
On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed 43 tranches in 26 Spanish residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions on CreditWatch negative,
because the remedy period had elapsed but remedy actions had not taken place
(see "Ratings On 43 Tranches In 26 Spanish RMBS Transactions Placed Or Kept On
CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Dec. 23, 2011).
In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance
ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan.
13, 2011).
We have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)'
rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3.
In this transaction, Banco Santander S.A. (A+/Negative/A-1) has replaced
Bankinter S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) as the guaranteed investment contract
counterparty (GIC provider). Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA;
A-/Watch Neg/A-2), as the swap counterparty, is posting collateral according
to our 2004 criteria ("Global Interest Rate and Currency Swaps: Calculating
the Collateral Required Amount" (ARCHIVED), published on Feb. 26, 2004).
However, we do not consider the swap documentation to be in line with our 2010
counterparty criteria. As such, the highest potential rating on the notes is
equal to the long-term rating on the swap counterparty, plus one notch--which
is its current rating. As a result, we have affirmed and removed from
CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
After today's rating actions, 26 tranches in 13 Spanish RMBS transactions
remain on CreditWatch negative. Either they have substantial exposure to
supporting counterparties, or we are still completing our analysis. We expect
to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the remaining affected transactions
in the coming weeks.