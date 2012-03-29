(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis and have affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and A3 notes in EMF-NL 2008-1.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, B, and C notes and lowered our rating on the class D notes in EMF-NL 2008-2.

-- EMF-NL 2008-1 and EMF-NL 2008-2 are backed by nonconforming Dutch residential mortgages originated by ELQ Hypotheken.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in two Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. Specifically, we:

-- Affirmed our ratings on EMF-NL 2008-1 B.V.'s class A2 and A3 notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on EMF-NL 2008-2 B.V.'s class A1, A2, B, and C notes and lowered our rating on the class D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (January 2012).

Credit enhancement has continued to increase for both transactions due to deleveraging of the transactions and a fully funded reserve fund.

Both pools comprise of mortgages made to self-certified borrowers, self-employed borrowers, and borrowers with impaired credit history. We have applied an arrears projection based on the historical performance of arrears over the past year and our expectation of a continued increase in arrears in Dutch nonconforming pools due to weak economic growth, increasing unemployment, and decreasing house prices.