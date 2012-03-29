(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based TVS Srichakra Limited's (TVSSC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook remains Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation of the ratings, despite a substantial increase in debt obligations, is largely driven by a significant increase in TVSSC's scale of operations with reasonably stable operating margins and moderate financial leverage. In FY11 (financial year ending March), revenue grew 55% yoy to INR10.8bn, EBITDA margins were 8.9% (9.5%) and net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was 2.6x (2.5x). Revenue in 9MFY12 grew 34% yoy to INR10.5bn and EBITDA margin was 9.1% (8.9%). Debt increased to INR3.31bn as of 29 February 2012 from INR2.56bn as of 31 March 2011 due to the increase in scale of operations and capex requirements.

TVSSC has recently set up a two-wheeler tyre plant in the state of Uttaranchal to take advantage of fiscal benefits offered by the state and to cater to the North Indian market. This would help alleviate margin pressures. The company has recently embarked on advertising to increase its presence in aftermarkets and is setting up an INR600m tyre unit to cater to the agriculture sector. Although these moves would facilitate end-market diversification to reduce the company's industry concentration, this may also lead to an increase in its financial leverage in the near term.

The ratings are constrained by the low entry barriers, weak margins and high working capital intensity in the industry. The two-wheeler industry growth slowed down to 14.7% yoy in the first eleven months of FY12 (FY11: 25% yoy) due to the prevailing high interest rates. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that the industry will continue to grow at double digit levels based on expected sustainability in demand for two wheelers from a growing Indian middle class.

Positive rating guidelines are stable EBITDA margins of around 9% and net financial leverage at around 2.5x on a sustained basis post capex. Additionally, significant revenue and profits emanating from non-automotive tyres would be positive for the ratings. Negative rating guidelines are demand slowdown leading to lower capacity utilisation, lower EBITDA margins and net debt/EBITDA of beyond 4.0x.

TVSSC belongs to the TVS group of companies.

Rating actions on TVSSC:

- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR727.8m term loans (enhanced from INR474m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR3,260m cash credit limits (enhanced from INR1,230m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR620m non-fund based bank limits (enhanced from INR370m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A2+(ind)'