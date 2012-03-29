March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned an 'A- (sf)' rating to a GBP95 million tap issuance of BAA Funding's class A11 notes.

-- BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance part of its existing bank debt.

-- This is a corporate securitization transaction that provides first-ranking security over the securitized assets that include Heathrow and Stansted airports and the Heathrow Express rail link.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A- (sf)' credit rating to the GBP95 million tap issuance of BAA Funding Ltd.'s class A11 index-linked note issuance under the issuer's GBP50 billion multicurrency program. The stable outlook reflects our view that, although the current economic climate is uncertain, key hub airports such as Heathrow are likely to maintain their competitive positions during any downturn.

The fixed annual interest coupon is 3.334% and the actual yield is 2.668%. The legal final maturity is Dec. 9, 2041.

BAA Funding is designed to consolidate debt for BAA Ltd.'s core portfolio under a single program of debt issuance. Further debt issuance, including bank debt and rated notes, is permitted.

Under the program, BAA Funding may issue:

-- Total senior net debt (class A bonds plus any senior debt issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class A notes), up to a debt-to-regulatory asset base (RAB) ratio of 70.0% before April 1, 2018, and 72.5% thereafter; and

-- Total net debt (senior net debt together with the class B notes plus any junior debt issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class B notes), up to an aggregate debt-to-RAB ratio of 85%.

In our opinion, the interest rate achieved through the bond issuance has been somewhat better than anticipated, generating a marginal increase in the interest coverage covenant compared with the scenarios we ran for our last transaction update regarding this program (see "Transaction Update: BAA Funding Ltd.," published on Sept. 16, 2011).

BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the new issuance to prepay part of the existing bank facility. As such, we do not expect the overall leverage to change materially, and leverage will be maintained materially below the covenant thresholds. In our view, as this issuance serves to lengthen the maturity profile, this will favorably affect refinance risk in the short term.

Our view of BAA Funding business profile remains "excellent"--reflecting our view that Heathrow Airport benefits from an unrivaled competitive position as the largest hub airport in Europe. It will continue to attract high air traffic levels, has demonstrated traffic and retail revenue resilience in the midst of a major period of economic stress, and benefits from supportive single-till regulation (where retail and property activities subsidize aeronautical activities). Heathrow also benefits from a strong catchment area with good public transportation links. We also believe that although Stansted Airport is more volatile than Heathrow in terms of passenger volumes, it provides some diversification benefits.

We continue to view the performance of the securitized group, including Heathrow, to be in line with our expectations. In 2011, BAA passenger numbers for the securitized airports grew by 3.7%, with Heathrow reporting 5.5% growth, while Stansted saw a decline of 2.8%. The growth in Heathrow's passenger numbers was due to good demand for services, and also benefited from the nonrecurrence of several events experienced in 2010--including volcanic ash disturbances, strikes by British Airways' crew, and closure of the airport in December 2010 due to heavy snow. In our opinion, this is likely to mean that BAA's performance has remained strong since the results for the 12 months to December 2011 were published, when EBITDA had grown by 17.1%.

BAA Funding provides first-ranking security over the two designated airports (Heathrow and Stansted) and the Heathrow Express rail link. This issuance is in accordance with BAA's previously stated intention to refinance part of its existing bank debt through capital markets issuance. This serves to lengthen the group's debt maturity profile. Principal and interest for the financing group's obligations will be serviced through various revenue sources, but primarily through passenger charges.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

