(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co.,
Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is
Stable. TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Group.
The IFS rating reflects its strong capitalisation and liquidity as well as its robust
franchise, which Fitch expects to continue. Despite a weak domestic equity market and several
natural catastrophes in FYE12 (the financial year ended March 2012), TMNF's and Tokio Marine
Group's financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Group reported a consolidated
statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at end-March 2012 at 718% and TMNF reported net leverage
at 3x, both of which were stronger than peers.
TMNF's IFS rating is, to a certain extent, influenced by Japan's creditworthiness (Long-Term
Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A+'/Negative) as more than 70% of Tokio Marine
Group's revenues and assets are in Japan. TMNF's robust credit profile allows the insurer to be
rated above the Japanese sovereign by up to two notches. A downgrade of the sovereign by one
notch would not, therefore, necessarily lead to a downgrade of TMNF's IFS rating.
The profitability of Tokio Marine Group's domestic non-life insurance business is unlikely
to decline further; premium hikes should underpin improvement of profitability in FYE13. The
group's profitable domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly and should help
support the group's credit profile.
The group's diversified international insurance business is also growing, although it was
hit by losses from catastrophes in FYE12 including the Thai floods which will cost the group
about JPY130bn. The international insurance business accounts for half of adjusted earnings. The
group's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings which represented about 12% of assets
at end-March 2012. However, TMNF is continuously reducing its exposure to domestic equities
under its strengthened enterprise risk management. The group's solid capitalisation and overall
robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in the face of unstable
financial markets and natural disasters over the last three years.
Key negative rating triggers are a material erosion of capitalisation caused by a major
natural disaster or financial crisis, the group's SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in
TMNF's net leverage to above 4x or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio over a sustained
period.
Since Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A+' is currently on Negative Outlook, an upgrade
of TMNF is unlikely in the near future.
TMNF was established in 2004 through a merger between Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire and has
been the leader in Japan's non-life insurance industry.