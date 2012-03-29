March 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Saks Incorporated (Saks) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also upgraded the issue rating of the company's $500 million secured credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions taken at the end of this release.

The upgrades reflect Saks' improved operating results and credit metrics. Saks' comparable store sales (comps) have continued their strong growth momentum, up 9.5% in 2011 on top of the 6.4% increase in 2010, given the overall recovery in luxury spending. EBITDA for 2011 as of Jan. 28, 2012 has improved to $293 million, exceeding pre-recession level of $245 million, even as total sales remain 9% below peak levels.

Adjusted debt/EBITDAR improved to 3.1 times (x) in 2011 from 4.0x in 2010 and 6.1x in 2009, while EBITDAR/interest+rents improved to 2.6x from 2.2x and 1.5x in 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch expects leverage metrics to remain in the 2.9x-3.1x range over the next two years, reflecting both improving profitability and debt reduction. Saks is targeting an adjusted debt/EBITDAR leverage in the range of 2.5x.

Fitch expects the luxury department stores to post comps growth of 3%-5% on average in 2012-2013, on top of a sales-weighted average increase of 8% in 2011. Within this context, Fitch expects Saks to generate comps in the mid-single-digit range, while EBIT margin could decline modestly due to increasing investments over the next two to three years in new merchandising systems and IT to primarily support the company's omni-channel strategy.

Incorporated in the ratings is the lower sales productivity and profitability of Saks stores relative to its two closest peers. For 2011, Saks' average sales per square foot excluding its New York flagship store improved to approximately $350 but still lags the $430 level at Nordstrom Inc. (Nordstrom) and $480 at Neiman Marcus, Inc. (Neiman Marcus). As a result, EBITDA margin at Saks of 9.9% trails 13.4% at Neiman Marcus and 15.8% at Nordstrom. Fitch does not expect Saks to completely close the gap with Neiman Marcus, given the latter has superior real estate locations and brand matrix within its markets. However, Saks' EBITDA margins could reach the 11-12% range over time if the company can sustain mid-to-high single-digit comps and healthy gross margins.

Saks' liquidity position remains strong with approximately $200 million in cash and $472 million available under its credit facility as of Jan. 28, 2012. Fitch expects Saks to generate FCF in the $70 million-$100 million range annually in 2012-2014, given expected increase in capital expenditures to the $110 million-$120 million level in 2012(up from $68 million in 2011).

Saks has repaid approximately $280 million of debt over the past five years, which has helped lower ongoing interest expense. The next debt maturity is the $120 million 7.5% convertible notes due in Dec. 2013. Fitch expects that the company will be able to refinance or pay off the debt (although it is expected to be converted into equity given that the convertible notes are deep in the money) given its strong liquidity position. Given modest debt maturities, Fitch expects Saks could direct excess cash flow towards share buybacks.

The $500 million secured bank facility is rated two notches above the IDR at 'BBB-' as the facility is secured by merchandise inventories and certain third party accounts receivables. There are no financial covenants in the facility as long as availability exceeds $62.5 million. When availability falls below this threshold, fixed charge coverage must be at least 1.0x.

The $350 million unsecured notes are rated 'BB'. Saks owns 67% of its full-line square footage, including its Fifth Avenue New York City store, which remains unencumbered.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Saks:

--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'

--$500 million secured credit facility upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';

--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.