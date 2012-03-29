Fitch projects that Votorantim Industrial S.A.'s (VID) net leverage will decline to about 2.5 times (x) during 2012 from 3.3x during 2011. VID is the holding company for all of the company's key industrial operations. VID's leverage is then expected to decline to about 2.3x during 2013 and 2.1x during 2014. During this time period net funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage should increase from 4.6x to 5.1x.

VID's EBITDA increased to BRL5.4 billion during 2011 from BRL5.1 billion during 2010. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes as many of VID's subsidiaries faced rising costs throughout the year and falling prices in the second half of the year. During 2012 and 2013, Fitch projects that VID's EBITDA should increase to about BRL5.8 billion and BRL6.6 billion, respectively. The growth in EBITDA will primarily be driven by strong sales of cement in Brazil and stable prices for cement in this market.

Cement accounted for 52% of Votorantim's EBITDA (North American operations were 8% of this figure) during 2011. Demand for cement in Brazil is expected to continue to be robust in the near and intermediate term, and Votorantim is uniquely positioned to benefit from this demand due to 5.2 million tons of new cement capacity inaugurated during 2011 and 5.8 million more that will be brought on-line between 2012 and 2013. This level of expansion is equal to about 40% of the total sales (23.6 million tons) of cement by the company in Brazil and Latin America during 2011.

VID's 2011 financial results were hindered by technical problems at its aluminum subsidiary, Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA). The return to normal operations of CBA is another factor that supports an improved outlook for VID in 2012. An additional factor that should support deleveraging during 2012 is the receipt of BRL2.4 billion from the company's sale of its 6.5% stake in the Brazilian steel producer, Usiminas.

Fitch estimates that VID's debt, which is accounted for in Brazilian reais, increased by approximately BRL1.6 billion during 2011 due to the devaluation of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar during 2012 could reduce this figure and further lower leverage. As of Dec. 31, 2011, about 68% of VID's debt was denominated in foreign currencies, namely U.S. dollars.

VID had BRL5 billion of cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2011 and BRL22.4 billion of total debt. The company faces amortizations of BRL2 billion during 2012. The company's USD500 million bond reopening during January 2012 has covered much of its immediate refinancing needs. This cash, in addition to proceeds received from the sale of its investment in Usiminas, give the company enough liquidity to cover debt amortizations for the next five years.

The main subsidiaries of VPAR that are not part of VID are the company's 50%/50% orange juice joint venture and Votorantim Finance, which is the holding company for Banco Votorantim, which is 49.9% owned by Banco do Brasil (BdB) and is rated 'BBB-'. Analytically, Fitch's strips away the financial metrics of VF from VPAR's consolidated figures and focuses on the standalone credit metrics of VID. During 2012, the VPAR guarantee will be released from VCSA's bonds due in 2041.

Factors that could lead to consideration of a Negative Outlook or downgrade include a change of management's strategy with regard to returning net debt / EBITDA to less than 2.0x at the VID level. A prolonged downturn in demand and prices for commodities or a sharp downturn in the Brazilian economy could also result in a negative rating action, as would a weakening of the company's position in the Brazilian cement industry. Factors leading to the consideration of a Positive Outlook or upgrade are lower absolute and relative debt levels or a stronger and less correlated product portfolio.

Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:

Votorantim Industrial S.A. (VID)

--Foreign currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Votorantim Cimentos S.A. (VCSA)

--Foreign currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--2041 and 2017 guaranteed notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA)

--Foreign currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--2019 and 2021 guaranteed notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations III Limited

--Foreign currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--2014 notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations IV Limited

--Foreign currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--2020 notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

The 2041 notes are guaranteed by VPAR and VID, while the 2019 and 2021 notes are guaranteed by VCSA and VPAR. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.

VCSA and CBA's ratings have been linked to VID's rating through Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating criteria. VID conducts its cement operations through VCSA and its subsidiaries, while CBA produces primary aluminum in Brazil. These companies are all strategic to VID and have the same financial management team. Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations III Limited and Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations IV Limited are offshore issuers of debt that has been guaranteed by VPAR and industrial subsidiaries.