Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China's leading steelmaker Baosteel Group Corporation (Baosteel Group) Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect Baosteel Group's strong financial profile, which Fitch expects to continue as the Chinese steel industry recovers in H213. Over the long-term, Fitch expects Chinese steel demand to be underpinned by the country's urbanisation and rising consumption of consumer durables, especially automobiles, where Baosteel Group supplies 50% of cold-rolled auto sheets.

Chinese steel prices have recovered from their early-September 2012 lows and cold-rolled steel sheet prices have climbed CNY137/ton from their lows to reach CNY4,516/ton as of 31 October 2012. This is despite steel demand being seasonally slower during the fourth quarter. The price increase is in sharp contrast to the falling prices witnessed in Q411, indicating improved business conditions.

Baosteel Group's substantial financial assets of CNY53bn further support the ratings by mitigating the impact from its weakened credit metrics. Its net leverage as defined by adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR weakened to 1.9x in 2011 from 0.9x in 2010. Although net leverage will remain weak in 2012, Fitch expects the credit metric for the period of July 2013 to June 2014 to fall below 1.5x.

The ratings are notched up a level from Boasteel Group's standalone 'BBB+' rating to reflect moderately strong linkages with the State, in line with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' Criteria.

Steel is a strategic product needed for the industrialisation and urbanisation of China and Baosteel Group is among China's key steel companies spearheading high-tech steel product development. As the largest and financially strongest steel enterprise held by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), Baosteel Group holds strategic importance for China in driving its steel industry development. As a result potential support can be expected from the Chinese government should the need arise.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- aggressive capex and acquisition of production facilities resulting in declining gross profit per ton below CNY500 on a sustained basis

- net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis

- diminishing perceived support from the state

Positive: Although Fitch does not envisage taking positive rating action in the next 12-18 months, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- substantial improvement in the steel industry environment via consolidation and easing raw material constraints

- improved business profile in terms of product leadership across more industries and geographic expansion while maintaining a strong financial profile