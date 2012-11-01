(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China's leading steelmaker Baosteel Group Corporation
(Baosteel Group) Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'A-', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Baosteel Group's strong financial profile, which Fitch expects to
continue as the Chinese steel industry recovers in H213. Over the long-term, Fitch expects
Chinese steel demand to be underpinned by the country's urbanisation and rising consumption of
consumer durables, especially automobiles, where Baosteel Group supplies 50% of cold-rolled auto
sheets.
Chinese steel prices have recovered from their early-September 2012 lows and cold-rolled
steel sheet prices have climbed CNY137/ton from their lows to reach CNY4,516/ton as of 31
October 2012. This is despite steel demand being seasonally slower during the fourth quarter.
The price increase is in sharp contrast to the falling prices witnessed in Q411, indicating
improved business conditions.
Baosteel Group's substantial financial assets of CNY53bn further support the ratings by
mitigating the impact from its weakened credit metrics. Its net leverage as defined by adjusted
net debt/operating EBITDAR weakened to 1.9x in 2011 from 0.9x in 2010. Although net leverage
will remain weak in 2012, Fitch expects the credit metric for the period of July 2013 to June
2014 to fall below 1.5x.
The ratings are notched up a level from Boasteel Group's standalone 'BBB+' rating to reflect
moderately strong linkages with the State, in line with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage' Criteria.
Steel is a strategic product needed for the industrialisation and urbanisation of China and
Baosteel Group is among China's key steel companies spearheading high-tech steel product
development. As the largest and financially strongest steel enterprise held by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), Baosteel Group
holds strategic importance for China in driving its steel industry development. As a result
potential support can be expected from the Chinese government should the need arise.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
- aggressive capex and acquisition of production facilities resulting in declining gross
profit per ton below CNY500 on a sustained basis
- net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis
- diminishing perceived support from the state
Positive: Although Fitch does not envisage taking positive rating action in the next 12-18
months, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
- substantial improvement in the steel industry environment via consolidation and easing raw
material constraints
- improved business profile in terms of product leadership across more industries and
geographic expansion while maintaining a strong financial profile