March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Laureate Education Inc. ----------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Maryland

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 518613

Mult. CUSIP6: 51861J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Laureate's debt leverage will remain high, reflecting the company's acquisition orientation. We expect debt leverage to decline slightly to the low-6x area by the end of 2012. We view Laureate's business risk profile as "weak" based on our criteria, because of the risks inherent in undertaking its rapid overseas expansion, which involves considerable execution and country risk, in our view. The company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, in our view, because of high debt leverage and modest discretionary cash flow generation.

Laureate's goal, broadly, is to acquire established international educational institutions that may have good positions in their markets, improve their curriculum, and raise enrollment levels. The company periodically acquires underperforming schools operating at low profitability, which can depress overall margins. Laureate earns about half of its revenues, and a slightly higher percentage of EBITDA, in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil, where postsecondary enrollment is growing faster than in the U.S. International schools also face a lower degree of regulation than their U.S. for-profit education peers. The company's campuses in Europe account for 20% of revenues, but make a slightly smaller contribution to profitability. We believe the company intends to continue growing rapidly by making acquisitions, entering new countries, and building new campuses over the next several years.