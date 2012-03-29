March 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Laureate Education Inc. ----------------------- 29-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Maryland
Primary SIC: Schools &
educational
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 518613
Mult. CUSIP6: 51861J
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that
Laureate's debt leverage will remain high, reflecting the company's acquisition orientation. We
expect debt leverage to decline slightly to the low-6x area by the end of 2012. We view
Laureate's business risk profile as "weak" based on our criteria, because of the risks inherent
in undertaking its rapid overseas expansion, which involves considerable execution and country
risk, in our view. The company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, in our view, because
of high debt leverage and modest discretionary cash flow generation.
Laureate's goal, broadly, is to acquire established international educational institutions
that may have good positions in their markets, improve their curriculum, and raise enrollment
levels. The company periodically acquires underperforming schools operating at low
profitability, which can depress overall margins. Laureate earns about half of its revenues, and
a slightly higher percentage of EBITDA, in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil, where postsecondary
enrollment is growing faster than in the U.S. International schools also face a lower degree of
regulation than their U.S. for-profit education peers. The company's campuses in Europe account
for 20% of revenues, but make a slightly smaller contribution to profitability. We believe the
company intends to continue growing rapidly by making acquisitions, entering new countries, and
building new campuses over the next several years.