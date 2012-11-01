(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Koleje Mazowieckie - KM sp. z o.o.'s (KM) Long-term ratings to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-', Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. Fitch has also affirmed Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's (KMF) EUR100m senior unsecured notes at Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-'. KMF is the finance subsidiary of KM.

The revision of the Outlook follows the revision of the Outlook on the Polish Region of Mazowieckie (MR) to Negative from Stable. The agency affirmed the Region's Long-term foreign currency at 'BBB+', Long-term local currency rating at 'A-' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(pol)'.

KM's ratings reflect its strategic importance to the region. The regional transport company is 100% owned by MR and is heavily dependent on the region, which appoints its management board and approves financial and investment plans. The ratings include the expected increase in KM's gearing to fund large capital expenditure in 2013-2015, and foreign exchange and refinancing risk of the EUR100m notes in 2016. Fitch views the refinancing risk as high as KM has to redeem the notes in full. KM has not established a sinking fund because it assumes the notes will be refinanced. The foreign exchange risk should be covered by an agreement which KM signed with the region in 2012, according to which the latter is obliged to compensate KM for potential negative exchange rate differences. The company's ratings are notched down by two levels from MR's ratings.

KM's ratings could be downgraded if MR's ratings were downgraded or if support from the region weakened, which could be reflected in considerably lower compensation than estimated in the Framework Agreement. Conversely, an upgrade of the ratings could occur if there was a structural change in the willingness of the region to support KM or if the region's ratings were upgraded.

KM operates public railway transport in MR based on contracts compliant with EU regulation 1370/2007, and from which it receives most of its revenues (88% in 2011 or PLN511m). The contractual revenues from the region may increase to PLN235m in 2012 (2011: PLN212m) due to the extension of the route length (new Modlin airport route). The contract with MR is valid until end-2024. It ensures the company has a strong and regular source of revenue estimated in total at PLN3.3bn for 2012 to 2024.

Fitch expects KM's debt to rise (net of scheduled repayments) by about PLN240m to PLN740m at end-2015 to fund investments. The agency projects the net debt to EBITDA ratio to remain high, not falling below 4.5 times until 2015. KM's capex may total about PLN620m in 2013-2015 and consist of rolling stock purchase and modernisation. KM would only make new investments provided it could obtain a high share of EU co-financing (about 50%).

KM operates 15 routes and expects to service approximately 16.6 million train-kilometres in 2012. The company holds a quasi-monopoly for regional railway passenger transport in Mazowieckie region, which has 5.3 million inhabitants, equal to 14% of Poland's population. Thanks to large investments in 2011, the average age of its rolling stock decreased to 19 years, compared to the national average of 29 years, making KM's rolling stock the most modern in Poland.