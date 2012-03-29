(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following series of bonds
issued by or on behalf of Stanford University (Stanford or the university):
--$75 million California Educational Facilities Authority (CEFA) revenue bonds
series U-2;
--$140 million taxable bonds series 2012.
The fixed-rate series U-2 bonds and taxable bonds series 2012 (the refunding
bonds) are expected to price via negotiated sale on or about the week of April
2. Proceeds of the refunding bonds will be used to refinance approximately $190
million of taxable commercial paper notes, refinance other obligations, and pay
various costs of issuance. Following the issuance of the bonds, approximately
$116.2 million of taxable commercial paper (CP) will remain outstanding.
In addition, Fitch affirms various long- and short-term ratings on the
university's debt portfolio as detailed at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Revenue bonds and CP are unsecured, general obligations of the university.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: Stanford's 'AAA' rating continues to reflect its
consistently strong financial performance and vast resource base; industry
leading fundraising activity; and outstanding student demand.
MANAGEABLE FINANCIAL LEVERAGE: Consistent operating surpluses and diverse
revenue streams offset the burden created by Stanford's periodic issuance of
debt to fund capital projects.