Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling Insurance Co
Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The companies are the underwriting
members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (Sterling).
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the capital position of
Sterling SICL and SLL will remain stable and supportive of the ratings.
Sterling demonstrated strong profitability in 2011, driven by continuous
improvement in its underwriting performance and growth in administration income.
Sterling's net income increased to GBP3.6m in 2011 from GBP0.5m in 2010, and its
combined ratio improved to 96.0% from 102.4%. Fitch expects continued
improvements in underwriting margins.
Fitch views Sterling's growth of administration income relating to the
management of credit insurance accounts as a marginal positive for the ratings.
This income provides diversification and strengthens the bottom line. The group
does not assume any underwriting risk on these policies.
Fitch regards Sterling's investment risk as acceptable for the ratings. Although
its investment portfolio is somewhat riskier than peers due to relatively high
exposure to corporate bonds, this is mitigated by good credit quality and strong
capitalisation.
Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a respectable
franchise with a strong distribution network. However, it remains a small player
in what is still a challenging market. Its lack of scale and heavy concentration
in the UK make it more difficult to control pricing, access external finance and
absorb a potential fall in demand for its products. Fitch views Sterling's scale
and operating profile as rating constraints and considers an upgrade unlikely in
the near to medium term.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a change in dividend policy
resulting in significant capital extraction. A significant deterioration of
underwriting performance and/or poor investment results leading to a depletion
of capital would also put downward pressure on the ratings. Fitch would be
concerned if the group reported a Fitch-calculated combined ratio in excess of
105%. In addition, the introduction of further risk into the investment
portfolio could create negative rating pressure.