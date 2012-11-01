Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also placed UBS's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-'on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The rating actions follow the announcement on 30 October 2012 of a significant acceleration in restructuring and reducing risk-taking in UBS' investment bank (IB). UBS has decided to exit IB businesses that are no longer capital-efficient under Basel III.

Consequently, around CHF90bn of Basel III risk-weighted assets (RWA) in IB will be transferred to the bank's corporate centre as a legacy portfolio in Q113 to be wound down. UBS's remaining IB will largely focus on its already solid franchises in advisory, research, equities, FX and precious metals and will operate with Basel III RWA of less than CHF70bn. Excluding legacy positions, UBS's IB will consume around 35% of equity attributed to business divisions in 2013, down from around 65% at end-Q312.

As a result of its significantly smaller IB and related cost-saving measures, headcount at UBS overall is expected to fall to around 54,000 by 2015 (from around 64,000 at end-Q312). UBS expects restructuring costs to amount to CHF3.3bn, which will be taken through earnings up to end-2015. At the same time, UBS increased its on-going cost-saving target from CHF2bn per annum until end-2015 to CHF3.2bn in 2013, CHF4.0bn in 2014 and CHF5.4bn (or around 24% of its annualised 9M12 cost base) in 2015. Management expects a mid-single digit return on equity (ROE) for 2013 and 2014 and targets a ROE of above 15% for 2015 and thereafter.

UBS's IDRs are at the bank's SRF of 'A' and are underpinned by Fitch's view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS, if required, remains extremely likely due to the bank's systemic importance for the Swiss financial sector and the Swiss economy as a whole. While the restructuring in IB will lead to a sharply reduced balance sheet, UBS's domestic business remains largely unaffected and UBS remains Switzerland's largest bank by most measures.