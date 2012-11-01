(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - A looming external financing gap and the prospect of presidential elections in 2015 mean that the next Ukrainian government has limited time to deliver key reforms following this week's parliamentary elections, Fitch Ratings says.

Despite its ability to access the bond markets this year, Ukraine's external financing position is precarious. The 12-month current account gap has widened to 8% of GDP, highlighting the impact of weak external demand and the need for external adjustment. Pressure on the exchange rate has increased, with domestic demand for foreign currency rising, while foreign exchange reserves fell by USD3.1bn since end-2011 to USD27bn, or three months of current account payments.

The external financing requirement will grow in 2013, as repayments due to the IMF rise sharply to USD6bn (combining government and National Bank repayments). Fitch believes this probably exceeds the government's capacity to borrow externally and will require partial refinancing by the IMF itself.

Getting the IMF deal back on track would reduce refinancing risk, boost investor confidence and so underpin continuing market access. It would also force the government to resume fiscal consolidation and address underlying structural economic and financial weaknesses.

Ukraine's record in implementing the reforms demanded under its suspended IMF programme has been patchy. Last year, parliament approved an unpopular pension reform package, but did not carry out a second promised rise in household gas prices. This caused the IMF to freeze its $15bn Stand-By Arrangement. Steep rises in gas import prices in recent years have made energy subsidies a significant burden on Ukraine's public finances, with the IMF estimating the cost of natural gas-related transfers from the government to households at 6% of GDP.

It was always likely that unpopular reforms would be delayed until after the parliamentary elections, which were held 28 October. But Ukraine's record of domestic political considerations overriding policy commitments to international financial institutions suggests this pattern could be repeated ahead of 2015's presidential election. Effectively, there may be little more than a year to enact these reforms.

Widespread expectations of depreciation are reflected in Fitch's forecast of UAH8.8:USD1 by end-2012, but overshooting is a risk, particularly if the reserve position weakens further. A weaker currency would increase the burden of external debt, and lead to higher inflation. Continuing to defend the hryvnia would be likely to see FX reserves continue to fall. Restricting liquidity in the banking system is leading to high interest rates, hurting growth.

We rate Ukraine 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The immediate rating outlook remains highly dependent on Ukraine's ability to secure external financing to stabilise reserves, rein in balance of payments pressures and tighten fiscal policy. We have assumed the government will be able to re-access IMF funding in 2013. Without this, there is a risk that reserves continue to fall, and the hryvnia depreciates in a disorderly fashion, which would likely trigger a downgrade.

President Viktor Yanukovych's incumbent Party of Regions had secured 30.1% of votes cast, with 98.6% of the votes counted, the Central Election Commission said yesterday. Despite a strong showing by opposition parties, including newcomer Udar, Party of the Regions is the largest single party and should be able to form a working majority with other parties and independent MPs.