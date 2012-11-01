(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01 - A looming external financing gap and the prospect of
presidential elections in 2015 mean that the next Ukrainian government has
limited time to deliver key reforms following this week's parliamentary
elections, Fitch Ratings says.
Despite its ability to access the bond markets this year, Ukraine's external
financing position is precarious. The 12-month current account gap has widened
to 8% of GDP, highlighting the impact of weak external demand and the need for
external adjustment. Pressure on the exchange rate has increased, with domestic
demand for foreign currency rising, while foreign exchange reserves fell by
USD3.1bn since end-2011 to USD27bn, or three months of current account payments.
The external financing requirement will grow in 2013, as repayments due to the
IMF rise sharply to USD6bn (combining government and National Bank repayments).
Fitch believes this probably exceeds the government's capacity to borrow
externally and will require partial refinancing by the IMF itself.
Getting the IMF deal back on track would reduce refinancing risk, boost investor
confidence and so underpin continuing market access. It would also force the
government to resume fiscal consolidation and address underlying structural
economic and financial weaknesses.
Ukraine's record in implementing the reforms demanded under its suspended IMF
programme has been patchy. Last year, parliament approved an unpopular pension
reform package, but did not carry out a second promised rise in household gas
prices. This caused the IMF to freeze its $15bn Stand-By Arrangement. Steep
rises in gas import prices in recent years have made energy subsidies a
significant burden on Ukraine's public finances, with the IMF estimating the
cost of natural gas-related transfers from the government to households at 6% of
GDP.
It was always likely that unpopular reforms would be delayed until after the
parliamentary elections, which were held 28 October. But Ukraine's record of
domestic political considerations overriding policy commitments to international
financial institutions suggests this pattern could be repeated ahead of 2015's
presidential election. Effectively, there may be little more than a year to
enact these reforms.
Widespread expectations of depreciation are reflected in Fitch's forecast of
UAH8.8:USD1 by end-2012, but overshooting is a risk, particularly if the reserve
position weakens further. A weaker currency would increase the burden of
external debt, and lead to higher inflation. Continuing to defend the hryvnia
would be likely to see FX reserves continue to fall. Restricting liquidity in
the banking system is leading to high interest rates, hurting growth.
We rate Ukraine 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The immediate rating outlook remains
highly dependent on Ukraine's ability to secure external financing to stabilise
reserves, rein in balance of payments pressures and tighten fiscal policy. We
have assumed the government will be able to re-access IMF funding in 2013.
Without this, there is a risk that reserves continue to fall, and the hryvnia
depreciates in a disorderly fashion, which would likely trigger a downgrade.
President Viktor Yanukovych's incumbent Party of Regions had secured 30.1% of
votes cast, with 98.6% of the votes counted, the Central Election Commission
said yesterday. Despite a strong showing by opposition parties, including
newcomer Udar, Party of the Regions is the largest single party and should be
able to form a working majority with other parties and independent MPs.