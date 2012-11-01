(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Alfa
Ukrfinance's upcoming RUB bond issue an expected 'B-(EXP)' Long-term rating and
'RR4(exp)' Recovery Rating. The issue is guaranteed by Ukraine's PJSC Alfa-Bank
(ABU, 'B-'/Stable).
The bonds will be issued for three years and proceeds from the issuance will be
used solely for ABU's purposes. ABU's guarantee represents an irrevocable
commitment by the bank to fulfil the issuer's obligations, including in respect
to interest payments, redemption of principal at maturity and repurchase of
bonds before maturity (if bondholders have such a right) if the issuer does not
fully satisfy bondholders' claims.
ABU's obligations under the guarantee will rank at least equally with the claims
of all of the bank's senior unsecured creditors, except those preferred by
relevant law. Under Ukrainian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above
those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-Q312, retail depositors
accounted for 37% of ABU's non-equity funding, according to the bank's local
GAAP accounts.
ABU was the 11th-largest Ukrainian bank by total assets at end-Q312. The bank's
'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings are driven by Fitch's view of the
potential limited support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by
its main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB; 'BBB-'/Stable), which holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU. ABU's
'ccc' Viability Rating reflects the bank's modest capitalisation, weak asset
quality and potentially high dependence on timely capital support from its
shareholders.