Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings says that Barclays PLC's results
for Q312 were generally in line with the agency's expectation that Barclays Bank
PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1'/'a') would continue to generate satisfactory underlying
earnings, maintain strong liquidity and prepare for the introduction of Basel
III. The results also underlined the bank's exposure to reputation, regulatory
and litigation risks: the GBP700m provision for payment protection insurance
(PPI) redress charged in Q312 made a significant dent in quarterly earnings and
brought the total PPI provision to GBP2bn at the same time as the bank announced
additional investigations in the US. The latest results announcement has no
rating implication.
Adjusted for a GBP1.1bn fair value of own debt loss and excluding the GBP700m
provision for PPI redress, Barclays reported Q312 pre-tax profit of GBP1.7bn. On
this basis, pre-tax profit was 3% lower than in the previous quarter but
improved materially from the GBP1.3bn adjusted pre-tax profit in Q311. All
divisions, with the exception of wealth and investment management, where pre-tax
profit remained stable, saw a modest decline in pre-tax profit
quarter-on-quarter (qoq). The year-on-year improvement in the bank's
profitability was driven by the better performance of the investment bank.
Barclays pro-forma Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, including about
GBP400m internally generated capital in Q412, stood at 9.1% at end-September
2012, which includes a 30bp positive impact from planned management action to
reduce risk-weighted assets (RWA) until year-end. On a 'look-through' basis, the
bank's CET1 ratio stood at about 8.2%.
The pro-forma 'look-through' CET1 capital projected for 1 January 2013 includes
the bank's updated estimates on deductions for prudential valuation adjustments
and debit valuation adjustments. As a result, the difference between the
transitional CET1 ratio and the full 'look-through' CET1 ratio increased to 90bp
from the 60bp presented for end-June 2012. In addition, if the deductions for
the prudential valuation adjustments apply without phasing-in, the bank's
pro-forma CET1 ratio would stand at 8.8% rather than 9.1% at end-September 2012.
Together with increases in RWA in Q412, which will include increased RWA for
operational risk, the impact of debit valuation adjustments and prudential
valuation adjustments illustrate that uncertainty remains over the final
reported Basel III capital ratios. Fitch expects Barclays to achieve and
maintain sound capital ratios, which are necessary for operating as a global
universal bank.
During Q312, Barclays Bank's pool of liquid assets was reduced marginally but
remained large at GBP160bn at end-September 2012 and is a ratings strength. The
bank changed the composition of the liquidity pool during Q312, reducing the
proportion of cash and deposits with central banks to 62% from 73%; increasing
investments in highly rated government bonds. The quality of the liquidity pool
remains good, and covers the GBP113bn short-term unsecured wholesale funding
maturing over the coming 12 months by 142%.
Q312 pre-tax profit in the investment bank declined 6% qoq to GBP937m, but was
significantly up compared with GBP388m in Q311. Unlike most of Barclays Bank's
peers, revenue from fixed income trading fell in Q312 compared with the previous
quarter. The 20% drop in fixed income trading revenue to GBP1.6bn followed a
strong Q212, and the bank expects its fixed income business to be less affected
by market conditions, which means that it is likely to underperform its peers in
strong market conditions. In equities and prime services, Barclays increased
revenue by 26% in Q312 to GBP534m, and investment banking income remained
broadly stable at GBP487m. Operating expenses in the investment bank declined 6%
qoq, and credit impairment charges dropped sharply after a relatively high
GBP248m charge in Q212.
Adjusted pre-tax profit at Barclays Bank's retail and business banking fell 8%
qoq to GBP794m in Q312. The performance of the bank's African business suffered
from high loan impairment charges on South African residential mortgages and
higher operating costs, and the bank's European retail and business banking
operations continued to generate a loss as income generation remained under
pressure and credit impairment charges remain high. Pre-tax profit at Barclays
Bank's UK operations, adjusted for the PPI redress provision, fell only modestly
by 3%, while Barclaycard's Q312 adjusted pre-tax profit fell 2% qoq.
The overall performance of the UK business and Barclaycard remained sound in
9M12 as lower loan impairment charges in both businesses compensated for
pressure on income generation as the contribution to income from structural
interest rate hedges has reduced.