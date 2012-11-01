(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR4' rating to the USD100 million unsecured notes maturing Oct. 17, 2017 issued by Rodopa Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda (Rodopa). The notes were issued on Oct. 17, 2012 and are unconditionally guaranteed by its direct shareholder, Forte Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda (Forte). The proceeds of the issuance will be used by Rodopa to bolster its liquidity, improve its capital structure, and finance its expansion plan. A full list of Rodopa's ratings is provided at the end of this release.

Rodopa's ratings reflect its small revenue base, its low and volatile operational margins, and weak cash flow generation as a result of the high working capital requirements inherent to the protein industry in Brazil. The company's low operational diversification within the competitive Brazilian beef sector could also exacerbate earnings volatility during challenging periods for the meat industry in Brazil.

Rodopa's tight liquidity and challenging refinancing risk are also factored into the ratings. Despite the plan to use part of the proceeds of the notes to lengthen its debt profile, Rodopa's capital structure is still highly skewed to short-term debt. Cash balances and marketable securities are low at BRL37.1 million as of June 30, 2012. Although Rodopa's leverage metrics are strong for the rating category, the ratings consider that leverage is likely to increase due to the company's expansion strategy.